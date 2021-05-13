SNOW HILL – Greene Central High School’s boys track team edged Kinston 61-55 while the Kinston girls defeated Ayden-Grifton 77-34 in a Eastern Carolina 2A Conference meet Thursday (May 6) at GCHS.
Ayden-Grifton’s boys amassed 36 points for third place, and the GCHS girls tallied 19 points for third place.
Top-five individual results for the Rams and Chargers are as follows:
• Boys 100: Jonathon Willis (GC) first (11:04), Josiah Thompson (GC) second (11.64), Carlos Spruill (AG) fourth (12.14)
• Boys 200: Jonathon Willis (GC) first (23.04), Josiah Thompson (GC) second (23.24), Carlos Spruill (AG) fifth (24.54)
• Boys 400: Desmond Cobb (GC) first (57.14), Deshaun Cox (AG) second (57.84), Jeremy Murray (GC) fourth (59.74), Jalen Bynum (GC) fifth (1:00.74)
• Boys 800: Jackson Wilkie (AG) second (2:34.10), Usher Dixon (GC) fourth (2:40.80), Cody Suggs (AG) fifth (3:01.90)
• Boys 1,600: Jackson Wilkie (AG) first (5:51), Jackson Robol (AG) second (7:01), Owen Dyer (GC) third ( 7:03)
• Boys 3,200: Cody Suggs (AG) first (16:59)
• Boys 110 hurdles: Deshaun Cox (AG) first (17:14), Brandon Perkins (GC) third (20.14)
• Boys 300 hurdles: Brandon Perkins (GC) second (50.64)
• Boys 400 relay: Greene Central first (45.44)
• Boys 800 relay: Greene Central second (1:39.60)
• Boys 1,600 relay: Greene Central second (4:15.90)
•Boys 3,200 relay: Greene Central first (12:09)
• Boys High Jump: Jamari Coppage (GC) first (5-02)
• Boys Long Jump: Jamari Coppage (GC) first (20-05.60), Montreal Yancy Moore (GC) fourth (17-07.50), Desmond Cobb (GC) fifth (17-02.50)
• Boys Discus: Alphonso Boyd (AG) first (129-10), Rayshon Pollard (GC) second (98-04), Ray’shawn Phillips (AG) fourth (85-01)
• Boys Shot Put: Alphonso Boyd (AG) first (46-04), Jacob Beamon (GC) fourth (37-05), Ray’shawn Phillips (AG) fifth (35-08)
• Girls 100: Jayla Johnson (AG) second (13.44), Kelly Tripp (AG) third (13.54), Zimya Croom (AG) fifth (14.04)
• Girls 200: Kelly Tripp (AG) second (27.74), Zimya Croom (AG) fourth (29.84), Jayla Johnson (AG) fifth (31.44)
• Girls 400: Parker Toole (GC) first (1:13.44), Mykenzie Bowen (AG) fourth (1:23.74)
• Girls 800: Jessica Contreras (GC) second (3:48.20), Lauryn Fields (GC) third (4:04.80), Lyndsey Wyndam (GC) fourth (4:22.90)
• Girls 1,600: Sally Harrington (AG) first (7:34)
• Girls 3,200: Sally Harrington (AG) first (17:45)
• Girls 400 relay: Ayden-Grifton first (54.94)
•Girls High Jump: Kelly Tripp (AG) first (4-04)
• Girls Long Jump: Kayla Applewhite (AG) third (10-06)
• Girls Discus: Marshayiah Sutton (GC) second (80-04)
• Girls Shot Put: Marshayiah Sutton (GC) first (29-09), Mia Carraway (AG) third (26-09), Cassidy Turner (GC) fifth (26-03)
MAY 4 MEET
Rams post
top-3 finishes
SNOW HILL – The Greene Central track teams posted several top-three finishes against Riverside High School.
They are as follows:
• Boys 100: Jonathon Willis first (11.24), Josiah Thompson second (11.34)
• Boys 400: Desmond Cobb second (59.14), Jalen Bynum third (59.34)
• Boys 110 hurdles: Brandon Perkins second (20.04)
• Boys 300 hurdles: Brandon Perkins first (54.14)
• Boys 400 relay: Greene Central first (45.64)
• Boys 800 relay: Greene Central second (1:38.40)
• Boys 3,200 relay: Greene Central second (12:17)
• Boys High Jump: Jamari Coppage first (5-04)
• Boys Long Jump: Jamari Coppage second (18-06)
• Boys Shot Put: Jacob Beamon third (39-06)
• Girls 100: Ahmante Strong second (15.94), Ariel Ross third (16:14)
• Girls 400: Parker Toole second (1:10.44)
• Girls 800: Parker Toole second (3:09)
•Girls Discus: Marshayiah Sutton first (84-03), Kamaja Brown third (53-10)
• Girls Shot Put: Marshayiah Sutton first (28-00), Shamiya Hubert Pollard second (21-05), Kamaja Brown third (21-03)