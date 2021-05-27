SNOW HILL – The Greene Central boys track team outpointed North Lenoir 85-64 in an Eastern Carolina 2A Conference meet on May 20, while the Lady Rams finished third with 24 points behind North Lenoir (53) and South Lenoir (35).
Top-four individual results for Greene Central were as follows:
(Girls)
• 200: Ariel Ross fourth (33.4)
• 400: Parker Toole first (1:08.1)
• 800: Parker Toole first (3:16.3), Lauryn Fields fourth (3:54)
• Discus: Marshalyah Sutton first (84-04), Cassidy Turner fourth (58-05)
• Shot Put: Marshalyah Sutton second (29-09), Cassidy Turner third (29-03), Kamaja Brown fourth (24-00)
(Boys)
• 400 relay: Greene Central first (52.8)
• 1,600 relay: Greene Central second (4:07.2)
• 3,200 relay: Greene Central second (10:13)
• 100: Jonathon Willis first (11.1), Jamari Coppage second (11.4), Jaden Tyson third (11.6)
• 200: Jonathon Willis first (24.6), Jaden Tyson second (25.0), Kendall Collie third (25.3), Montreal Yancy Brown fourth (25.3)
• 400: Desmond Cobb first (56.1), Jaylen Wynn third (59.0)
• 800: Usher Dixon fourth (2:43)
• 110 hurdles: Omarian Grandy first (19.6). Brandon Perkins third (19.9)
• 300 hurdles: Omarian Grandy second (49.0), Brandon Perkins third (51.4)
• Discus: Rayshon Pollard third (96-11), Jacob Beamon fourth (88-08)
• Shot Put: Jacob Beamon first (39-04), Rayshon Pollard second (36-01), Daniel Dennis fourth (34-00)
• Long Jump: Jamari Coppage first (19-09), Jaylen Wynn second (18-11), Desmond Cobb third (17-05), Montreal Yancy Brown fourth (17-00)
• High Jump: Jamari Coppage first (5-04)
• 800 relay: Greene Central first (1:36.6)