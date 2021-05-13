SNOW HILL – The Greene Central mens’ varsity tennis team won the NCHSAA East Regional Team Tennis Championship on Saturday (May 9).
The Rams, 13-0, have been ranked by the Coaches Poll as the No. 1 tennis team in 2A every week of the season, dating back to March 7.
The Greene County Tennis Complex hosted the two-day event, bringing the top 16 qualifying singles players and top 16 qualifying doubles pairings from across eastern North Carolina to compete for both individual and team championships.
For each round players advanced in the tournament, their teams earned points toward a team championship.
Greene Central qualified all six of their starters for the event. Freshman William Drake (12-0) and sophomore Cameron Miller (8-5) participated in the singles division. Seniors Tucker Williams, Jeremy Dawson, Luke Edmondson, and junior James Miller competed in the doubles event.
Williams and Dawson earned the top seed for the doubles tournament and cruised through to the semifinal with two convincing wins. Edmondson and Miller upset the No. 3 seed team from Clinton to advance to the semifinals. Each team faced doubles opponents from 8-1 Northeastern High School, including their top team, Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor who were 11-1 on the season. Williams and Dawson advanced the final with an impressive 6-2-6-1 win over the second team from Northeastern (Alex Kockler/Simeon Hurdle). Edmondson and Miller lost to Carter/Wysor 6-3 6-1.
In the doubles championship match, Williams and Dawson darted out to a 5-2 lead but hit a snag. “Tucker felt a strain in his back after a backhand in the seventh game. He felt tight, but also became nervous about it impacting his play. So it was a distraction for the groove they were in for a little while,” Coach Tim Medlin explained.
With the momentum shift, the Northeastern team won five straight games to take the first set 7-5. After a consultation with their coach and a loosening up of Williams’ back, the Rams duo resumed their aggressive style of play and took an early 3-0 lead in the second set. The championship match would go the distance, with a full third set deciding not only the doubles crown, but the team championship would go to the winner.
In the third set, Williams and Dawson were dominant again, ultimately earning the NCHSAA East Regional Doubles Championship 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
The Greene Central mens’ varsity team won the NCHSAA East Regional Team Championship with 15 points. Northeastern High School of Elizabeth City finished second with nine points.
Williams, Dawson, Edmondson and Miller advance to compete in the NCHSAA State Championships on Friday, May 14 in Cary.