SNOW HILL — Greene Central’s football team begins a new season under head coach Jason Wilson with a game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Eastern Carolina 2A Conference foe North Lenoir.
The Rams were 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference last year.
Greene Central has several returners back on both sides of the ball as they attempt to change their fortunes of 2019 while navigating competing in the time of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s a lot different than normal,” Wilson said about playing in the COVID era. “We make adjustments every day for different things that are sometimes out of control. But we make it work to make sure our guys have a chance to play and have a season.”
Among the returners back this season for the Rams are running back Jaden Tyson (running back), Jayden Willis (defensive end), Andrew Fraboni (offensive line), Daniel Dennie (linebacker), Jeremey Murray (wide receiver/defensive back) and Zyquan Williams (running back/defensive end).
Players to watch on offense include Jermaine Moore at quarterback, Tyson, Williams and wide receiver Jamari Coppage.
The defense is expected to be led by Willis, Dennie, Jon Willis (defensive back), Andre Moore (defensive line) and Jalen Williams (linebacker).
“I expect us to play hard and give 100 percent effort at all times and make the most of each game we have this spring,” Wilson said.
COVID-19 has disrupted interscholastic sports in North Carolina over the past year. The spring 2020 season was shut down just one week in, and over several months, student-athletes were not sure if there would be sports in the fall.
Several starts and stops later, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided there would be sports for 2020-2021. Sports were moved back to November and regular seasons were shortened from 22 games to 14, and for football, it was pushed back to February. Football teams will play just seven games between now and April 9 and then have the state playoffs.
Greene Central’s numbers for football have been affected by parental concerns over COVID, those with full-time jobs, academic ineligibility, basketball and lack of transportation to school during virtual weeks. However, Wilson said he had hoped for between 45-50 by the time the season started.
There is also the issue of the players having to wear masks as the other athletes do.
“We have adjusted; it’s a day-by-day process,” Wilson said. “We stress to the athletes that this is the only way we can have a season, so they are doing a good job with wearing them.”
Wilson also said the weather has also been an issue during the preseason.
“It has definitely been an adjustment with not only the cold but also the large amount of rain we have been experiencing,” he said. “We practice in it and try to work with the athletes on how to deal with cold weather and also how to take care of their bodies during the season.”
The Rams will continue their season March 5 at Farmville Central in a 6 p.m. start time.
In other Friday games involving area teams, Ayden-Grifton plays at North Pitt at 7 p.m., while at 6 p.m., Farmville Central plays host to West Carteret and South Central entertains C.B. Aycock.
Week number two of the regular aseason, on Friday, March 5, will also see Ayden-Grifton travel to Vanceboro to battle West Craven and South Central make the trip to Southern Wayne for a ECC 3A/4A contest.
Week three of the season, slated for Friday, March 19, will have Greene Central traveling to South Lenoir while Ayden-Grifton hosts Washington and Farmville Central entertaining Nash Central.
