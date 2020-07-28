SNOW HILL — Green County families will have a choice between virtual learning or a mix of face-to-face and remote instruction when the new school year begins.
Members of the Greene County Board of Education on Monday formalized their plans for reopening the school district under state guidelines.
Families can choose one week of face-to-face instruction followed by one week of remote learning, or can participate in Greene County’s Virtual Academy.
As of Monday, approximately 34 percent of Greene County’s school students had registered to attend the Virtual Academy, according to Superintendent Patrick Miller.
This number is consistent with results from a survey conducted in July, which asked for families' reopening preferences.
The survey indicated approximately 40 percent of Greene County families would feel safer with a 100 percent virtual option, Miller said.
Greene County’s Virtual Academy will require students to attend some live classes while also working independently to complete assignments and coursework.
Attendance will be taken daily and students will have access to their teachers through phone, email and Zoom.
Academically Intellectually Gifted, Exceptional Children, English Learner, and 504 program services will continue to be provided.
Students choosing to attend the Virtual Academy will be committed to attending it for the duration of the fall semester. Students may be able to return to face-to-face instruction in the spring if circumstances allow.
For the face-to-face option, called Plan B, students will be divided into two groups, with siblings in the same group. Last names will be used to help divide them, Miller said.
Students will be assigned to a classroom teacher who will work with the students both face-to-face and remotely. Students will have access to the teacher during the entire year, including during the remote learning weeks when students will be responsible for completed daily activities conducted through Canvas.
Paper copies of assignments will be available for students who do not have access to the internet at home.
Attendance will be taken for both weeks and students who do not complete assignments during the remote learning week will be counted as absent.
Elementary school students will continue to receive music, art and physical education with teachers coming into the student’s classrooms for these activities. Students also will continue to have recess.
Students in grades six through 12 will continue to transition from class to class in small groups that will allow for social distancing to occur in the hallway.
Breakfast and lunch will be pre-packed and eaten in the classroom.
Students and staff will be required to wear a face covering while at school and on the bus. The district will provide face covering for students with the expectation that families launder masks and students bring the mask to school each day. Hand sanitizer will be provided for each classroom.
Social distancing will be a requirement and health screenings will be conducted prior to students entering the building.
Miller is working with Greene County’s Department of Public Health Director Joy Brock on COVID-19 safety. The district's plans implemented have Brock’s approval, according to Miller.
Miller and Brock attended a webinar on Wednesday that will provide more guidance on school safety and COVID-19. The webinar also will help to determine the metrics used for closing schools in case of a possible spread or outbreak.
“The health director can revert to Plan C (virtual learning only) at any time,” Miller said.
A survey of the county’s teachers was conducted to gauge staff issues with returning to school during the pandemic.
Approximately half of the staff responded to the survey, with the majority having no issue coming back to teach. Thirty-nine indicated they are high-risk. Greene County Schools is working to resolve these issues, Miller said.
NAACP president Benjamin Lanier expressed his concerns about opening back up with face-to-face instruction time and wondered why the county was not holding school virtually for the first nine-weeks like other counties.
He was concerned about the safety of the students and the teachers who were returning and asked board members if their children were returning to face-to-face instruction time.
Miller said his son, a student at Greene Central High School, would be returning under Plan B. Although Chairman Patricia Adams and member Jasper Barfield do not have children attending as students, they said their children were returning to Greene County Schools as teachers.