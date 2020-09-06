Dear Short Answers: I was very sick last year to the point where I thought I might die. I didn’t but it did make me think about all the stuff I have accumulated in my life. Some of it means a lot to me but doesn’t have much financial value and I didn’t want it to end up in the garbage. I have tried to give it to my children and other relatives but they don’t want it. So I gave things to friends (like my grandmother’s antique silver) and now my family is FURIOUS. They want me to ask for it back. — Should I?
Dear Should: Finders keepers, losers weepers.
Speak now, or forever hold your peace
Dear Short Answers: For our honeymoon, my fiance and I totally disagree. He wants a hiking trip in the Rockies — with camping and hang gliding and rock climbing. And he told everybody to buy us camping equipment for our wedding. I never gave him the slightest hint that I would do anything like that. We went camping once and I hated it. Cold, wet and miserable. I want Hawaii or maybe Mexico. Is this a bad omen for our future? And how do we decide where to go? — Pushed Around
Dear Pushed: Unilateral decision-making is rarely advisable unless one party is comatose. Unless you plan to be, put a stop to it NOW. How to decide? TOGETHER, of course.
No girls allowed
Dear Short Answers: I retired about a year ago and now spend a lot more time with my wife. I love her dearly but frankly I’m used to a little more privacy. She constantly asks me what I’m doing, what I’m reading, who called. It’s endless. I really don’t have any secrets — but it drives me crazy. I got a post office box. I don’t really know why. It’s not like I get secret mail. But they sent the bill for the P.O. Box to our home address and now she is furious and even MORE inquisitive about my every move. How do I convince her to trust me without giving up my last ounce of privacy? — Hunted
Dear Hunted: This is why man caves were invented. Lose the P.O. box. Get a cave.
All talk, no action
Dear Short Answers: What do you do if you are intellectually but not physically attracted to a great, funny and successful guy you just started dating? Cut the cord – or keep on trying? — Great Expectations —
Dear Great: Don’t try — you can’t force these things. Postpone sex like they did in the olden days. Keep seeing him, enjoy the things you enjoy about him and perhaps a spark will ignite. A long slow fire may end up burning brightest.
It ain’t necessarily so
Dear Short Answers: Should I be concerned that my husband is looking up ex-girlfriends on Facebook? — WW —
Dear W: We don’t know … but we bet you do. Gut Check!
Life is complicated. Short Answers isn’t.
Send a question about whatever is bothering you to reflector@shortanswers.net or go to www.shortanswers.net and a psychologist and sociologist will answer. A selection of the best questions will be printed every Sunday in The Daily Reflector.