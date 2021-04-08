The Gospel of Luke says, “When the day drew near for him to be received up, he set his face to go to Jerusalem.”
How do you picture his face? Fearful? Hesitant? Sad? I imagine his eyes clear, focused on what lay ahead. I see his head erect, displaying a sense of purpose and an abiding peace.
How could that be? Jesus was not crazy, and I doubt he joyfully looked forward to what he knew lay ahead. What was the source of that inner peace at such a time?
How about us? What causes our faces to “be set?” What does it look like? Is it more like, “I’m going to do this even if it kills me”? We are likely to have a furrowed brow, squinted eyes, teeth set tight, fists clenched, and, depending upon what lies ahead, perhaps even a look of anger, fear or doubt.
From the moment of birth, we are goal-driven people. Throughout our lives we set one goal after another, “set our faces,” and try to achieve, accomplish, overcome, accumulate, succeed, or win. The problem is that when we have reached a particular goal, it loses its appeal and interest. What do we do then?
Well, of course, we “set our faces” and head out once more toward the next goal we have identified. But, over time, there is a little voice inside becoming more desperate as it whispers, “there has got to be more than this.” The drawback to our pursuing goals is that we choose ones that are no bigger than we are. That is why there is so little satisfaction when we attain them.
Many centuries ago, St. Augustine maintained that “there is a ‘God-shaped vacuum’ within every human being only God can fill.” Until the “created” has a living relationship with the “Creator,” there can never truly be peace. If St. Augustine was right, then no matter how many goals we achieve or possessions we gather or how successful we are, the empty place remains empty. The remarkable thing is that we recognize that emptiness, but we keep looking in all the wrong places to try to fill it.
The Bible is clear, and common sense will affirm, that we cannot serve two masters without being continually pulled in two directions at once.
Sadly, and unnecessarily, too many of us do just that and wonder if it is possible to ever find inner peace and happiness.
Decision time. Do I choose to believe that the One who created me walks with me, wants joy and peace for me, and has a plan (i.e. “goal”) for me, or not?Day by day our lives tick away while a loving God waits faithfully for us to put our trust in him.
Many people cry “foul!” when the tough times come and use it as proof that there is no God.
We are certainly free to conclude that suffering proves there is no loving God, and that there is no purpose in it, that the bad stuff just happens.
Or, we can decide to believe that there is a purpose to it all, including us, and trust in the God who promises to share it with us, in this life and the next. If we choose any other “master” than God we will never experience the fulness of life in all of its beauty and pain.
As you look down the road ahead at those next goals, what does your face look like?
Is it tight and full of tension, or is it at peace?
The answer will depend upon whether you are going it alone, or in partnership with Almighty God.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.