ROCKY MOUNT — Republican candidates hoping to knock-off U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield in the redrawn 1st Congressional District touted their conservative credentials during a debate that appealed to new voters in the district.
Ethan Baca, Michele Nix and Sandy Smith introduced themselves and answered question at an event at the Dunn Center at N.C. Wesleyan College hosted by the Nash County Republican Party.
“For those of us in Nash County, we are currently in the 2nd Congressional District with George Holding as our representative. But with redistricting, we are moving over to the 1st Congressional District with G.K. Butterfield as the representative. That is not good news to us who are used to having a good conservative representing us in Washington, D.C.,” said Mark Edwards, chairman of the Nash GOP.
The winner of the March 3 primary will face Butterfield, D-Wilson, who is seeking re-election. The 1st District also includes most of Pitt County and Greenville.
Edwards said Monday’s forum was designed to address a lack of conservative leadership in the district. “We are going to remedy that situation by selecting one of these three candidates to represent us in the election in November and to defeat Butterfield,” he said.
Baca defined himself as a “Christian, a conservative, a family man and a small business owner.” He said he has strong motivations for running for Congress.
He and his family moved from New Mexico to North Carolina five years ago to escape the weak border security, high poverty and poor educational opportunities that he felt threatened his family’s well-being, he said.
“We decided that we did not want to raise our daughters in a state that promised nothing. That is why we moved to North Carolina,” Baca said.
However, Baca said he feared similar declines here. He is especially concerned about the 1st District, he said, because it has the highest poverty rate in the state and has not improved under Butterfield’s leadership.
“Back in July, when I was looking at all the congressional seats and their challengers, I decided to run for this office because, at that time, no one was challenging G.K. Butterfield and he needs to go,” Baca said. “We decided we should move from the 7th Congressional District to help fight for people in the 1st Congressional District.”
Baca, who currently lives in Hampstead, said later he and his family are planning to move to the district within the next month or two.
Sandy Smith, who lives in Winterville, said she is not a career politician.
“I am a successful business executive, real estate investor and very proud Marine mom,” Smith said.
Smith has experience working with the Walt Disney Corp. and was the youngest woman to be selected for their empowerment program, she said. Since then she has explored other business opportunities and has a strong economic background, she said.
“The reason I am running is that we need strong new bold leadership in the 1st Congressional District,” Smith said. “After the redistricting, we have been given a gift and a new opportunity for us to take this seat for the first time ever ... I want to make this district No. 1 in our state.”
Michele Nix, who lives in Kinston, said she also sees redistricting as an opportunity.
“The North Carolina General Assembly has given us a prime opportunity to take a seat that has been held by Democrats for more than 130 years,” Nix said. “If we work hard and win this seat in November, we can take that gavel from speaker Nancy Pelosi and retire G.K. Butterfield.”
Nix lives in the 3rd District and she ran last year for the 3rd District seat left open by the death of Walter Jones. She said she is a “career volunteer” whose experience as the state Republican Party vice chairwoman has given her a chance to understand politics and the issues important to North Carolina.
“I have been working in the trenches to elect our fellow Republicans,” Nix said. “But we have a job to do here in the 1st Congressional District. And if you elect me to Congress, I will work just as hard for you there as I have worked here.”
A fourth candidate, James Henry Glisson of Goldsboro, also is on the ballot but did not attend Monday’s debate.