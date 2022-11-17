...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Republicans picked up a fourth seat on the nine-member Pitt County Board of Commissioners when Farmville’s Benji Holloman defeated Democrat Faye Hardy Bordeaux in his fifth run for the board.
Holloman won the District 4 seat previously held by Democrat Alex Allbright, who did not seek re-election. He defeated Hardy Bordeaux 5,449 to 4,557 in complete but unofficial totals. He attributed his win on Election Night to his ability to listen to voters.
“I let them tell me what their thoughts and cares and concerns are,” Holloman said on Nov. 8. “They felt like they hadn’t been represented in the last four years, and they wanted a commissioner they could count on. They have one now.”
Holloman joins District 5 Republican Mark Smith, a Winterville town councilman, who defeated Democrat Randall Martoccia 5,688 to 5,105 votes to win the seat held by Republican Mike Fitzpatrick, who did not seek re-election.
Democrat Christopher Nunnally defeated Republican Neal Driver 4,274 to 3,602 votes to retain the District 3 seat. Democrats Ann Huggins and Mary Perkins Williams ran unopposed along with Republican Lauren White. Republican Tom Coulson and Democrats Beth Ward and Melvin McLawhorn were not up for election. The Nov. 8 results will be certified Friday when the Pitt County Board of Elections conducts its canvass.
The shift in the county board was not reflected in the several other high-profile races locally. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance won a second four-year term over Republican rival Gary Weaver; incumbent Republican U.S. House 3 Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville handily defeated Democratic Challenger Barbara Gaskins; and Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith to take the U.S. House 1 seat vacated by Democrat G.K. Butterfield.
Dance, who defeated Weaver a second time in four years 29,900 votes to 24,072 votes in the countywide race, said she looks forward to the next four years “to do bigger and better things and to expand on things that we’ve already started. I’m sure the deputies are ecstatic. It always throws them into limbo when you don’t have that continuity. Now they know me, I know them and it’s business as usual. We’re going to keep on moving and keep it going.”
While the county board is now split between five Democrats and four Republicans, Holloman said he doesn’t believe the political rancor will trickle down to the commissioners.
“From everything I’ve been told, the county board works as a cohesive unit. There are a few differences, but everybody has differences. I think they are going to continue to work hard, together, as they have in the past,” Holloman said.
Smith has served more than 15 years on the Winterville Town Council, which makes him familiar with a large portion of District 5. He’s looking forward to joining the board and addressing the county’s challenges.
“I am used to working with other members of our board to try and come up with the best solutions for Winterville. I am used to dealing with budgets,” Smith said. “The county budget is on a much larger scale, but Winterville is the second largest municipality in the county. I think I bring some know-how and experience to the board.”
Smith said he wasn’t focused on the political party divide among the new board of commissioners.
“As you can look at the votes and tell we are in a county that certainly seems to lean Democratic, but it’s very, very tight,” Smith said. “The bottom line is we need to work for the people of the county regardless of what party we are associated with. We should be working for all of Pitt County and do things that are right for our county.”
Nunnally said he was excited to continue “what I think has been really really positive work on the commission. Working with our new management team and some of the initiatives we’ve started over the first four years. We have a couple of commissioners stepping down and some new ones coming on, but I think we have got good momentum and I think we are set up to have a really good next couple of years.”