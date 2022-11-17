Benji Holloman

 Contributed photo

Republicans picked up a fourth seat on the nine-member Pitt County Board of Commissioners when Farmville’s Benji Holloman defeated Democrat Faye Hardy Bordeaux in his fifth run for the board.

Holloman won the District 4 seat previously held by Democrat Alex Allbright, who did not seek re-election. He defeated Hardy Bordeaux 5,449 to 4,557 in complete but unofficial totals. He attributed his win on Election Night to his ability to listen to voters.

