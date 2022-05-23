Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions.
Cooper appointed Leah Sutton of Mt. Olive to the Task Force to Develop a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education.
Sutton was appointed as a nonprofit education advocacy organization representative. Sutton is vice president of Policy & Engagement at BEST NC. She was previously a policy analyst at The Hunt Institute.
Yolanda Adams of Boone, Dr. Valerie Bridges of Tarboro, Dr. Monique Perry-Graves of Charlotte, and Dr. Carlos Ramirez of Hillsborough were also appointed to the task force.
James L. Lamb of Clinton was appointed to the North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Board of Directors as a member at-large.
Kristina Elizabeth Proctor of Canton was appointed to the North Carolina State Barber Examiners as a public member.
Carol Ann Conway of Chapel Hill, and Jonathan R. D’Angelo of Beaufort were both appointed to the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Laura Babb Grace of Charlotte was appointed to the Executive Mansion Fund Incorporated Board of Directors as a member at-large.
Eric Reichard of Charlotte was appointed to the North Carolina State Licensing Board for General Contractors.
Mary Harrell of Murfreesboro was appointed to the Historic Murfreesboro Commission as a member at-large.
Samuel G. Gunter of Durham was appointed to the North Carolina Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs as a member from the North Carolina Housing Coalition.
Avery L. Staley of Mooresville, Dr. Britt J. Davis of Raleigh, and Cheryl J. Hicks of Pfafftown were appointed to the North Carolina Internship Council.
Hugh W. Allen of Charlotte and Daniel L. Briggs of Lexington were both appointed to the NCWorks Commission.
Haley E. Phillips of Durham was appointed to the Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.
Karen M. Kemerait of Raleigh was appointed to the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
Kathleen W. Evans of Charlotte was appointed to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service as a representative of the volunteer sector. For the full list of appointees visit https://governor.nc.gov.