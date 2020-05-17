Graduate: Alexa Aquino
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Graduating with a biology degree
Future plans: To work in the medical field focusing on the care of children
Extracurriculars: Hanging out with my dog, Maverick, walking and hiking. I enjoy working out with weights and such. Enjoy traveling and spending time my family.
Favorite quote: She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future.
Favorite memory: Bringing home my rescue pup Maverick
Advice to future generations: It’s OK if things don’t go as planned just roll with it
Parents: Carlos and Melinda Aquino, Las Vegas
Graduate: Bailey Cooper
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Master of business administration with a certificate in sport management; ECU Campus Recreation and Wellness graduate assistant for Communications and Promotions; ECU College of Business Purple Graduate Scholar
Future: Work in event management at the nonprofit or corporate level
Extracurriculars: CoopStrong nonprofit organization marketing specialist; Fleet Feet Run Club
Favorite quote: “Know that your life matters to many; so do good work, laugh every day, and press on!” — Nelson Cooper
Favorite memory: Studying abroad in Australia and New Zealand where I learned to surf, went bungee jumping and played with kangaroos.
Advice to future generations: Form relationships with professors and leaders who will be there to offer advice, help you step out of your comfort zone, and guide you during your college journey.
Parents: Mary Ann Cooper, Greenville
Graduate: Amanda Durden
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Bachelor of science in recreation and park management with a minor in psychology
Future plans: N.C. State University masters program
Favorite memory: Studying at Joyner and Sup Dogs trips
Advice to future generations: Work hard for what you want! Never give up, no matter how many times you change your major!
Parents: Amy and Mark Durden, Camden
Graduate: Kaitlyn Hauser
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Future plans: Helping others while working in the criminal justice field.
Extracurriculars: ECU Swimming. I feel that I have made friendships that will last a lifetime as a member of the swim team. We had highs and lows that I feel prepare me for the ups and downs on the road ahead of me. I will take a piece of ECU with me in all that I do.
Favorite quote: Never regret anything that made you smile.
Favorite memory: Sup Dogs. Need I say more :)
Advice to future generations: Follow your passion and don’t let anyone stop you. Believe you are worth it, because you are.
Mother: Emily Hauser, Estero, Fla.
Graduate: Shantel Hawkins
School: Gardner-Webb University
Accomplishments: Master’s degree in executive leadership-school administration with an overall 4.0 GPA, Summa Cum Laude
Future plans: To lead by modeling excellence, providing opportunities for teachers to expand their knowledge and support the cultivation of a communities that rise with the sun and shine with integrity, inclusivity and innovation for all to see!
Extracurriculars: Poet, motivational speaker, youth adviser
Favorite quote: “Students care how much you know, when they know how much you care!”
Favorite memory: Looking in the mirror at my reflection as an 8-year-old girl saying to myself, “You are great and will do great things.”
Advice to future generations: Set your eyes on a positive goal that seems unattainable, then reach for it by being stronger, wiser and more determined than any obstacle.
Parents: George and Diane Hawkins of Brooklyn, New York
Graduate: Sha-Talia Johnson
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Master’s degree in English
Future plans: Serve as an adjunct professor teaching English and writing.
Favorite quote: “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1
Advice to future generations: Do not choose your future based off of how much money you will make. Pursue your passions and the money will follow.
Parents: Dedrick and Tanisha Johnson, Greenville
Graduate: J’mya Jones
School: UNC-Greensboro
Accomplishments: Bachelor of science in human development and family studies with concentration in child, youth, and family development.
Future plans: Advocate for at-risk youth and make a difference in their lives. Pursue degree in nursing or social work.
Extracurriculars: Girls Reaching Out female empowerment student organization that stands by their mission statement of “Making the girls of today the women of tomorrow.” Mentored middle school girls.
Favorite quote: “She was unstoppable. Not because she didn’t have failures or doubts, but because she continued on despite them.”
Favorite memory: First Spartan Madness when the Wild ‘n’ Out crew came for a performance.
Advice to future generations: No matter how hard it gets, remain persistent and resilient. The ending is always worth the journey.
Parents: Nikki O’Neal and William Jones, Greenville
Graduate: Madison Jones
School: Pitt Community College
Accomplishments: Associate’s in nursing
Future plans: Continue education at East Carolina University while pursuing career in Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at Vidant Medical Center.
Extracurriculars: PCC Ambassador, PCCANS, National Society of Leadership and Success, Phi Theta Kappa
Favorite quote: If God puts a Goliath in front of you, He must believe there is a David inside of you.
Favorite memory: All the friends I have been able to make along the way.
Advice to future generations: Attend community college first! I had a great experience at PCC and wouldn’t change a thing. Especially if you a pursuing nursing, PCC is a great option for you!
Parents: Donnie and Cerise Jones, Ayden
Graduate: Chynna Lucas
School: North Carolina Wesleyan
Accomplishments: Bachelor’s degree in organizational administration with a concentration in leadership and minor in human resources
Future plans: To obtain a job in the business, education or medical field as an administrator or in human resources
Favorite quote: With God all things are possible!
Favorite memory: My grandmother pushed me to keep going after she saw me graduate with my associate’s degree. She passed away Dec. 16, 2019, and is not able to see me walk across the stage again, but I know she is in heaven smiling because I have accomplished my goal again.
Advice to future generations: No matter what the circumstances are that may be in the way of you achieving your goal, stay focus and never give up!
Mother: Demetrice Smalls, Greenville
Graduate: Cindy Medlin
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Graduating with a master’s degree in social work
Future plans: Pursuing full time post at CarolinaEast Health System in social work
Favorite quote: She believed she could so she did.
Mother: Barbara Sampair, New Bern
Husband: Mike Medlin, New Bern
Graduate: Daisha Singletary
School: UNC Chapel Hill
Accomplishments: Dean’s list; inaugural recipient Karen L. Parker Award; bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science, minor in African, African American and Diaspora studies.
Future: College adviser Carolina College Advising Corp.
Extracurriculars: UNC Spark, 2019-20; senior marshal; HYPE tutor; Carolina Black Caucus student ambassador; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Favorite quote: Comparison is the thief of joy.
Favorite memory: 2017 UNC basketball championship
Advice to future generations: Follow your own light and it will lead you far!
Parents: Michael and Sonja Singletary, Greenville.
Graduate: Jenna Smith
School: Pitt Community College
Accomplishments: Associate’s degree in nursing
Future plans: Vidant NICU RN, obtain BSN from ECU
Extracurriculars: PCCANS nursing club
Favorite quote: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to this purpose.” — Romans 8:28
Favorite memory: Charleston trip
Parents: Matt and Kim Williams, Winterville
Graduate: Shardasha Sneed
School: East Carolina University
Accomplishments: Graduating from college while maintaining at least a 3.0 GPA throughout my four years has been my biggest accomplishment!
Future plans: Continuing my education and pursuing a career in health care services.
Extracurriculars: Volunteering at Greenville Inpatient Hospice, IGCC, Vidant Medical Center and other sites.
Favorite quote: “Make the money, don’t let it make you!” — Ebony
Favorite memory: Graduating!
Advice to future generations: You only have one life. Figure out what you want in life then stop at nothing to achieve it. Whatever you do, don’t give up. Quitting is NEVER an option!
Parents: Floyd and Emma Sneed, Bethel
Graduate: Nyasha Staton
School: Edgecombe Community College
Accomplishments: Associate’s degree in psychology. So grateful!
Future plans: Stepping out to learn more about myself. With this degree I plan on starting in either a rehab or child care facility. As I continue my education I will become a marriage counselor.
Favorite quote: “Never apologize for being yourself.” “She is clothed in strength and dignity.”
Favorite memory: The day I was told that I was not able to attend school until the next semester, because my financial aid was not yet processed. Meanwhile God was working it out the whole time. The next day I received and email saying that my financial aid was processed. Amazing how God works!
Advice to future generations: Set goals, make plans, don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed, believe, give it your all, and keep God first.
Parents: Reena Simmons, Kendrick Pittman, Donte Staton, Tarboro
Graduate Graysen Stewart
School: Pitt Community College
Accomplishments: Associate of arts degree; recipient of the PCC Institutional Scholarship and the PCC Foundation Scholarship; graduating with honor cords for having a GPA above 3.5
Future plans: Attending East Carolina University this fall to further my education and focus on building my dream career.
Extracurriculars: PCC Student Government Association Secretary 2018-19 and 2019-20; Bruiser’s Crew peer mentor; Phi Theta Kappa, Gamma Beta Phi honor societies and soon to be inducted into National Society of Leadership and Success.
Favorite quote: Let whoever think whatever, just keep getting better
Favorite memory: I have so many amazing memories from Pitt, but my overall favorite is watching my husband graduate from basic law enforcement training.
Advice to future generations: It’s okay to change your major! Find something you are passionate about and you will thrive!
Parents: Steven West, Winterville, and Beth Glisson, Washington.
Graduate: Anders Stoakes
School: Lees McRae College
Accomplishments: Honors college graduate; bachelor of science in biology, inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor society; Michael Shope Scholarship; 1959 Legacy Scholarship; athletic scholarship; lab assistant for first-year biology classes; Fred I. Dickerson Award; H.C. Evans Fidelity Award; presidents or deans list every semester.
Future plans: Attend graduate school and obtain a masters in physician assistant studies
Extracurriculars: Resident assistant for three years; vice president of senior class; men’s soccer team all four years.
Favorite quote: “Success is never owned, it’s rented, and rent is due every day!”
Favorite memory: Academically, completing my senior research presentation and receiving an A. Athletically, beating Limestone my senior year on their home field.
Advice to future generations: College will fly by, even quicker than high school, so my advice is to enjoy everything you do, remember each day is a new beginning, work hard, and know that what you put in, you get out!
Parents: Kirk and Kirsten Stoakes, Greenville