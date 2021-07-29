WARSAW — It’s said a football team takes on the personality of its coach.
It’s also believed that plays are made in the trenches.
James Kenan’s new head coach will work with skill players on offense, provide input and overview for linebackers and secondary, while coaching linemen on both sides of the ball.
It’s a perfect fit for the wheelhouse of former Tiger guard Tim Grady (class of 2000), who went on to play at Methodist College.
Grady handed over the offensive coordinator duties to Randy Pugh, whose son Tyler will coach the defense, freeing up the head coach to be involved in both and also special teams. Their overall mission is to bring the Tigers back on par with Duplin County rivals East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill.
It’s the first varsity head coaching assignment for Grady, who coached middle school football at Charity for more than a decade.
Grady knows it all starts up front with a committed line. JK will run a triple option flex offense behind linemen Aiden Venecia (6-foot-2, 236 pounds), a junior, and sophomore Tristan Diaz (6-2, 225).
But Grady knows more players have to buy into being unsung heroes.
“In the offseason, a number of guys committed to play the line,” Grady said. “Now it’s a matter of getting them to buy into the brotherhood of the linemen, knowing they’re the workhorses and won’t ever get the glory or recognition the backs receive.
“You can’t live on praise, and you’ll always get a lack of respect, while it takes a special mentality to handle that and the physicalness up there.”
The coach knows that to beat Duplin rivals, you must win at the battle “lines.”
“I feel we’ll always have backs,” Grady said. “It comes down to the Jimmys and the Joes, not the Xs and Os.
“Once we change the culture, everything will take care of itself, including winning. When I was nine years old, I wanted to be a Tiger. That’s part of what we have to get back to. I want everything we do to be done with a high level of energy and sense of execution.”
Yet Grady is rebuilding a program that has been thin on talent and short on wins during the past five seasons.
Ken Avent Jr. went 120-31 from 2006 to 2016 during a run that included state titles in 2007 and 2013 and six 1AA East Region finals — three straight against WRH (2013-15). But JK was 4-7 in 2016, which was supposed to be Avent’s final season. Will Clark followed with a three-year mark of 13-19 before leaving in the summer of 2020.
Avent returned in the spring season of 2021 to lead JK to a 3-4 mark.
Since the end of the 2015 season, JK has gone 20-30, has not won a state playoff game, and failed to qualify for the postseason in the past two seasons.
“I’m optimistic about getting things on track, but on the flip side are things that will take more than a year to become routine,” said Grady. He is also JK’s athletics director and is aware that beating WRH and ED are priorities and challenges, given where the program has been of late.
The Tigers have lost eight straight and 10 of 11 to the Bulldogs. Against the Panthers, they have dropped three of the past four, but have been a competitive 5-6 since 2009.
Grady, who trained almost all of the football stars for WRH during its run of six state championships, knows players make plays and win games.
“The real barometer on football in Duplin County is measured at the middle-school level,” he said. “People will never understand how much work Brian Jones (current JK assistant principal) did for James Kenan football (as longtime coach at E.E. Smith Middle). And coaches like Reggie Melvin and Ray Lesane were very instrumental in player development and success.”
From carpenter’s
bench to coach
Grady wanted to coach so badly, he took a job teaching carpentry for two years to get his foot in the door.
He said Avent and former WRH coach Joey Price provided him with opportunities.
He was an assistant on the North Lenoir staff of his JK coach Kim Brown for a year after leaving a string of Duplin Middle School titles at Charity.
His father Tommy, mother Katrina and brother Barney are all JK grads. Tommy was a fleet running back in 1965. Barney graduated in 1997.
“My dad and brother both let me learn while supporting me,” Grady said. “There was a time when I became disheartened, thinking I’d never get the James Kenan job, and my brother was there to say all the right things.”
Grady said he felt an instant bond with both Avent and his brother John, still a JK assistant, and the Pughs. Ken Avent Jr. is now athletics director for Duplin County Schools and will not be on Grady’s coaching staff.
“Trust,” he said of his staff members. “They also know how to draw the line, hold the line and show kids tough love. If you love ‘em, they’ll follow you.”
Grady is involved in the community in other ways, too.
He and his wife DeEllen have two biological children — Ella, 9, and Eloise, 6, and two adopted children — Ester and Levi, who are 8-year-olds from the Ukraine.
Grady, who is an assistant pastor at Rose Hill’s Free Will Pentecostal Church, said he will be scouring the hallways at JK to find players as numbers are down throughout the program. Still, with 17 seniors, 14 juniors, 13 sophomores and 12 freshmen, Grady has a starting point.
The Tigers’ top runner and passer last season returns in senior Andrew Pender. The Tiger staff is seeking to keep the ball in his hands as much as possible, while bringing other runners and receivers into the equation.
ECC revamped
for 2021 season
JK will be doing it in a revamped East Central 2A Conference that is without Clinton and Midway, which pasted three losses on JK’s 3-4 record last season.
But league foes ED, WRH, Kinston and Southwest Onslow are solid programs, not so much for North Lenoir and South Lenoir. NL’s first-year head coach is Brad Rhodes, former assistant coach and two-way standout player at North Duplin.
The Tigers open the season at home against Ayden-Grifton (Aug. 20) and follow with road games at Dixon and Eastern Wayne. Then they play their conference opener at home with East Duplin (Sept. 17), before closing the non-conference slate at home against South Columbus.
The ECC finale will be against arch-rival Wallace-Rose Hill at Bill Taylor Field on Oct. 29.