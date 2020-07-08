SNOW HILL — Greene County Recreation is forging ahead – albeit cautiously – with its baseball and softball seasons.
The season is in its second week, and teams play on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, but because of concerns regarding COVID-19, only one field at the complex is being used at a time.
“We are trying to follow the guidelines set by the governor (Roy Cooper) and Dr. (Mandy) Cohen and add in some of our own to be safe,” said Director Mike Anderson.
The 7-8-year-olds play baseball on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the 9-10-year-olds play Tuesdays and Thursdays. Games are held at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Recreation Center ballfields, Anderson said.
There are five teams in the 9-10-year-old division and four teams in the 7-8-year-old division. All of the teams are based in Greene County with the exception of the Wayne County Rockies, a 9-10-year-old team.
Greene County will also have two teams in an 11-12-year-old division, but they are playing in a league in Wilson and haven’t begun yet.
“We are waiting on them (in Wilson) to see when our 11-12s will start,” Anderson said.
Those playing T-Ball have begun practice and should begin their season soon, Anderson said. In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, they are likely to play on the field (Rouse Field) at the old county junior high school.
Softball has started practice and will begin their season in the next couple of weeks, Anderson said.
Anderson said his department had made plans for holding their seasons as normal this summer.
“When the governor announced Phase 2, and when Dr. Cohen said that those in outdoor sports could play with their recommended guidelines, we checked with our county commissioners and legal counsel to make sure it was feasible,” he said. “We’re going ahead but trying to utilize social distancing as much as possible.”
There is signage on the fences reminding fans about social distancing.
One good thing about the complex, Anderson said, is the fields allow for fans to pull up in their vehicles around the outfield fences and watch games from that vantage point without having to be near bleachers and dugouts.
“They can pull up, tailgate and watch the games,” he said.
Concessions are being sold by a recreation staff which will wear gloves and masks at all times.
There is no sharing of water or drink bottles, and parents are in charge of each player’s bottle. Once the player has used it for drinking, he is to return it to his parent, according to Anderson.
“The mother of each player is in charge of that player’s water bottle. That way, we don’t have them sitting on benches where anyone could pick them up,” he said.
Benches are set up for players, who are using social distancing guidelines.
Only one player is allowed in the dugout. One player will take his turn at bat, with one player standing in the on-deck circle.
“This is the way we’re doing it so kids are not on top of each other,” Anderson said.
The nine T-ball teams (six in the 4-5 age group and three in the 3-year-old age group) and softball will likely begin play after the 7-8s and 9-10s conclude their season. Softball players have just begun practice, Anderson said.
Currently, between 48-50 teams use the Rec Department fields in Greene County as well as fields in Tarboro (Indian Lakes Complex), Farmville and Goldsboro every weekend, Anderson said. More than half of them are travel ball squads.
(9-10 YEAR OLDS)
• BRAVES – Coach: David Wiggins. Players: Will Wiggins, Preston Ginn, Reid Ervin, Harrison Harper, Grayson Cook, Justin Wiggins, Colin Mersman, Braylon Cannady, Logan Burress, Easton Burress.
• PIRATES – Coach: Jay Grady. Players: Landon Hart, Trey Wood, Jesse Stroud, Jase Stroud, Slade Taylor, Jentzen Wade, Robert Jones Jr., Jahmez Dildy, Lelan Brady, Hudson Nobles, Justin Mitchell, Parker Boles.
• NATIONALS – Coach: Matt Beaman. Players: Sie Harris, Sutton Harris, K’Sun Brown, Brayden Smith, Thomas Beaman, Luke Carraway, DaQuan Braswell, Patrick Ross, Treylan Eatman, Landon Mosley, Tyson Cobb, Anderson Moody, Colton Stern.
• YANKEES – Coach: Mike Anderson. Players: Devon Davis, Kade McLawhorn, Clayton Little, Mason Bishop, Will Taylor, Luke Wade, Mason Ware, Chase Avery, Cayden Ham, Colie Harris, Ashton Dail, Luke Anderson.
(7-8 YEAR OLDS)
• ORIOLES – Coach: Graham Anderson. Players: Ashton Ross, Elijah Peterson, Jack Thomas, Kaden Swah, Austin Dail, Logan Cobb, Noah Stallings, Coy Beddard, Alan Colie, Luke Anderson, Tyson Cobb, Cole Singer, Mason Ellis.
• DODGERS – Coach: St. Paul Edwards IV. Players: Mason Brown, Alex Perez, Jayden Barnes, Quincey Mosely, Ahmad Jones, Easton Dunn, Bentley Whitley, Justin Merrill, Tremaine Lanier, Brody McKeel, St. Paul Edwards IV, Jayden Koonce.
• RED SOX – Coach: Ray Burress. Players: Brayden McLawhorn, Steel Askew, Luke Wall, Easton Burress, Bryron Mynes III, Jace Cobb, Lucas Wood, Joseph Wood, Gage Taylor, Benson Beaman, Quincy Honeycutt, Mak Kilpatrick.
• RANGERS – Coach: Ritchie Radford. Players: Reid Radford, Brayden Gregory, Zaiden Haynie, John Shackleford, Eli Smith, Nathan Ross, Cameron Jones, Bryson Norwood, Walker Wade, Harper Price, Jayden Jones.