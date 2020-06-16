GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Board of Commissioners approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Monday, following more discussion concerning an allotment of funds for an economic development organization.
The Contentnea Development Partnership — or CDP — originally requested $30,000 from Greene County to help fund economic development initiatives. The money allocated would be used as a retainer fee and could be tapped to help the county or county businesses pursue grants or other needs.
Following the county’s second budget workshop, Commissioner Jerry Jones suggested the allotment amount be reduced to $10,000 and the remaining $20,000 be put toward the capital building fund. That fund was reduced by $135,000 to include a 2.5 cost-of-living increase for employees at the suggestion of Chairman Bennie Heath.
Commissioner Susan Blizzard asked whether the $30,000 was granted for CDP following the June 8 public hearing, which featured comments from several CDP members and a heated discussion among CDP member Salvador Tinico, Commissioners Bennie Heath, Jerry Jones and James Shackleford and County Manager Kyle DeHaven following the closure of the meeting.
DeHaven said the budget only included $10,000 for CDP, following the board’s suggestion. A formal vote was not taken on the allotment following the public hearing.
Jones made a motion to approve the 2020-21 fiscal year budget with the exception that the $10,000 allotted for CDP be transferred to the capital outlay projects fund.
Blizzard mentioned the group’s track record in its six months of conception and urged commissioners to not cast aside entrepreneurs working to enhance economic development for the county. She also wondered about the sudden change from $10,000 to no funding.
Commissioner Antonio Blow agreed.
“We started out with $30, I recommended $50,000 (for CDP),” Blow said. “We went to $10,000 then all of a sudden it is totally eliminated. I guess there must be something else going on. I guess that’s the way politics is played.
“I’m concerned with the entire budget overall,” he said. “Given COVID-19 there is not any provision about what is to come. Greene County (cases) are going up. What kind of impact is that going to have? I think we need to have the foresight for whats ahead.”
The motion passed 3-2 with Commissioners Antonio Blow and Susan Blizzard opposed.
In other news:
- During commissioners’ comments, Blow once again brought up the need for disciplinary action for the county manager following the findings from the state auditor’s office and discussed a letter sent to the Local Government Commission in response to the state auditor’s findings.
“We did not sign that because we were not at the table to have ongoing dialog. Responses have been submitted to the LGC,” Blow said.
Blow and Blizzard submitted a separate letter to the LGC addressing further issues including the elimination of account manager in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and the need for disciplinary action. The letter recapped the board’s discussion on disciplinary action, stating Heath would not be favor of any such action and Vice-Chairman Shackleford stating he did not want to ruin DeHaven’s career due to a “lack of judgment.”
“The county manager, public works director and the vendor should receive some type of disciplinary action for their actions in this finding,” the letter states. “We are extremely concerned about the reduced credibility of the board and the impact it will have on staff and leadership. The citizens of Greene County have lost respect and question the credibility of the board for allowing this situation not to be addressed.”
The letter adds that DeHaven received an $18,000 raise after the 2017-18 audit findings were presented in Feb. 2020, and an $1,815 cost=of-living raise in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Blow made a motion for disciplinary action to be taken against DeHaven, though he did not mention specifics.
Blizzard seconded the motion and it failed with Jones, Shackleford and Heath opposed.
The board revised changes to board appointments policy. Jones rescinded his desire for the county to establish an official Facebook page and suggested
- the county website and newspaper advertisement would be enough. Advertisements for board vacancies also will be read during board meetings.