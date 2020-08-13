Greene Early College holds graduation

Greene Early College celebrated the graduation of the class of 2020 on Friday at Greene Intermediate School.
Donning masks and practicing social distancing, 47 students formally received their high school diplomas. Even though handshakes, hugs and high fives were discouraged, the graduates were excited to see and say goodbye to their classmates as they move on to a new chapter in their lives.
Salutatorian Liset Trejo-Ruiz concluded her studies with a 4.64-weighted GPA. She is attending East Carolina University and will be studying English education.
Trejo-Ruiz told her classmates that despite recent challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a strong bond exists between them
“Though we are separated by what has happened recently in the world, we are all still together in spirit,” she said. “With us are our families, friends, teachers, and mentors. Some are standing with us celebrating and congratulating us for our accomplishments. Others are thinking of us at this time wishing us the best.
“As we are being celebrated, let us thank those who have helped us through our high school experiences,” Trejo-Ruiz said. “Now as each of you accept your diploma, I want you to think about this quote: ‘There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.’”
Valedictorian Madison Pearson, graduated with a weighted GPA of 4.71 and will continue her studies in biology at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
Pearson recounted the struggles and challenges of the students’ high school years.
“Because of you, the challenges we all faced over the years have been bearable and now, the one thing I can say about every person sitting here is that you pushed through; you let yourself be great, and you proved that you are capable of great things,” she said.
“I would tell you all not to let your failures define you,” Pearson said. “Failure is a natural teacher that we all must experience to grow, so instead of focusing on the ‘what ifs,’ I encourage you all to take the opportunity to change your mindset and persist because one day, you will be unstoppable.
“Today marks a day where we are all saying goodbye to high school and entering the real world,” she said.
“While we all may fail at least once or twice, I can say that I believe in every one of you. I believe in you because I believe in your abilities to do whatever you set your mind to and find the silver lining in every situation.”
Assistant Superintendent Frank Creech presented graduates with their diplomas as Principal Rodney McNeill recognized the graduates.
Student Government Association President Marbella Ortiz led the turning of the tassels.