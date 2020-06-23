SNOW HILL — The Green County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a spending plan for funds received to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Greene County received $592,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — or CARES Act — to cover expenditures due to the coronavirus.
The funding only can be used to cover expenditures incurred due to COVID-19 from March 1 to Dec. 30 which were not included in the county's budget prior to March 27 — the date the CARES Act was enacted.
Funding was allotted based on population, according to Greene County manager Kyle DeHaven.
The county's plan was submitted to the state on June 15.
The plan budgets $35,000 to be spent on four thermal cameras. One camera will be placed in the entryway to the Justice Center and one will be placed at the entry of the Greene County Wellness Center.
“We’re thinking of places to put the third or fourth one that benefits the county and safety of the community,” DeHaven said.
The cameras will automatically take the temperature of people entering the facilities.
The plan also allows for $20,000 to be spent on permanent plexiglass and personal protective equipment. Plexiglas will be placed in Greene County facilities that do not have glass partitions. These buildings include the Wellness Center and the tourism, tax, and water administration structures. Plexiglas also will be included in the cost of the Armory’s construction, according to DeHaven.
DeHaven recommended $150,000 be spent to upgrade county restrooms to touchless flushing, soap and hand towel dispensers as well as touchless sinks.
“We feel that will help with reducing the spread of COVID-19,” DeHaven said.
The plan also allows for $200,000 to be spent on tower placement.
“We’re going to attempt to use some of the money to build towers to put broadband capabilities on,” DeHaven said. “That would increase our ability to telework as well as benefit schools and local businesses."
An additional $15,000 was included for technology, including laptops with cameras and software to assist with teleworking capabilities.
The remaining $30,000 will be distributed to municipalities.
“We asked them to participle and include anything (they) spent or they will spend on COVID-19,” DeHaven said, adding the allotted money would not cover expenses FEMA covered.