The Greenville City Council on Thursday voted FOR or AGAINST a rezoning request that will allow a 500-unit multifamily development on East 10th Street near Lowe's Home Improvement. It also vote FOR or AGAINST a request that will allow commercial development along Kittrell Road behind Bells Fork Square shopping center. Read more about the votes and a proposal to allow low-speed taxis downtown on reflector.com today and in Saturday's print edition.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.