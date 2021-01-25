The Greenville City Council is set to restore $6.5 million to its current budget in February thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues.
The city can fund employee pay raises, hire new staff and fund operational expenses such as purchasing additional vehicles, Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said.
Cowin updated the council on its fiscal year 2020-21 budget during its annual planning meeting held online Friday afternoon.
While the 2020 property revaluation saw the city’s tax base grow last year, the council cut $7.5 million from its 2020-21 budget because of concerns that the lockdown and job losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent people from paying their property taxes and reduce sales tax revenue.
The two taxes make up 81 percent of the city’s revenue, Cowin said. Personnel, operational and pay as you go capital expenses make up 85 percent of expenditures.
Based on property tax revenue received between July and December and revenues from inspections and other sources, Cowin said $6.5 million, 86 percent of what was cut, could be restored.
“Do you feel the projections you are seeing right now, restoring the numbers to where you want to restore them, that’s going to give you enough flexibility if something unforeseen happens between now and the rest of our fiscal year,” Mayor P.J. Connelly asked.
“Mr. Mayor, even with the projections we have made in the revenues there is a cushion of conservatism that is built into that,” Cowin said. “We’re trying to make sure that we are not pushing the accelerator too much here. We have some flexibility moving forward to the remainder of the fiscal year.”
Staff recommends $5.2 million go to original budget line items that were cut, Cowin said. That includes spending $900,000 to give employees a 1.5 percent merit pay increase and .5 percent market rate adjustment, he said.
City Manager Ann Wall said the increases would be retroactive to July 1.
If the council approves the recommendation in February, Cowin said employees will see the retroactive amount in the second February paycheck. The first paycheck in March would reflect the normal adjustment.
As for the other operational expenses, staff is recommending $500,000 for its post-employment benefits fund, $767,544 for facility improvements, $2.3 million for vehicle replacement, $200,000 for computer replacement, $100,000 for pedestrian safety measures, $200,000 for part-time and overtime salaries, $100,000 to go toward allowing new hiring and $85,3000 to Sheppard Memorial Library.
The remaining $1.3 million going to one-time expenses that weren’t part of the original budget. Cowin recommends placing $500,000 in contingency to cover possible shortfalls or unexpected expenses that could occur in the remaining months of the fiscal year, $165,000 to put camping platforms at Wildwood Park, $234,907 to replace public safety radios and $420,000 to cover permitting costs associated with the MetroNet fiber optic installation project that will bring a second internet/cable/telephone provider to Greenville.
The council will have to approve an amendment adjusting the budget with these recommendations in February.
Progress report
Friday’s planning session gave the council a first look at recommended changes in the existing budget and gave Wall a chance to report on actions carried out in 2020 that were part of the council’s strategic plan.
Among the activities highlighted by Wall:
- The police department establishing a mobile crisis mental health partnership where counselors will assist officers.
- Converting 6,000 of 8,300 street lights to LED bulbs.
- A 16 percent reduction in crashes, a result of installing modular medians to prevent dangerous turns and installing pedestrian intervals to make it safer to cross the street.
- Completion of the $33 million Town Creek Culvert project that is reducing flooding in the business area near East Carolina University.
- Planning is underway for three additional stormwater improvement projects.
- Securing a $15 million federal BUILD Grant to improve pedestrian, multimodal and vehicle travel.
- Construction of the South Tar River Greenway is underway. Wall said rain and utility conflicts have created delays but the trail from Town Common to Nash Street should be completed this summer.
- Purchase of land along U.S. 264 and Old Pactolus Road that will be Wildwood Park. Wall said construction of a parking area, beach access and primitive trail should begin soon.
- Identifying a location for the new community swimming pool and beginning the design process to build the pool and rehabilitate Eppes Recreation Center. Staff plans for construction to begin on both projects in May or June with the goal of opening the pool in early summer 2022.
Connelly said he wants a future discussion about creating a music venue in the area.
He believes it could be a simple setting, so cost can be kept down.
Road woes
Connelly said the council and staff also need to focus their efforts on lobbying the N.C. Department of Transportation and legislative leaders to secure additional funding for multiple transportation projects that have been paused because of funding shortage resulting from weather-related road damage in recent years.
The state timelines for widening Evans Street and Portertown and Fire Tower roads have been pushed to 2025 and 2028, respectively, Connelly said. He worries the planned design for Fire Tower and Portertown will be out of date by the time it’s built.
“If we continue to bring thousands of people to our community and add density there is no way we can sustain that,” Connelly said.
Steve Weathers, president and CEO of the Greenville-ENC Alliance economic development agency, said he’s concerned about the city’s roadways.
“I think over the next five years you’re going to see tremendous growth here,” Weathers said. “The issue is going to be, driving around, how are you going to improve the infrastructure? If you have more people, Evans (street) can’t be one way each way. You’ve got a lot of traffic. You’ve got to move a lot of people around, whether it’s mass traffic or whatever. This is a great community and we want to keep it great. If you’ve got more people you’ve got more problems.”
Economic development
Along with discussing the city’s road infrastructure, Weathers provided council with a rundown on the alliance’s first year of work.
The organization currently has 10 active projects. Two have been submitted to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for review for possible state incentives, two have visited the area and six are gathering information.
Last year World Cat, Grover Gaming and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced they were either relocating or expanding operations in Greenville.
The community lost out on three projects. One prospect, a bottle manufacturer said Greenville wasn’t close enough to its customer base or materials supplier. Another said a shell building they examined wasn’t developed enough for their needs.
The third didn’t come to Greenville because it didn’t have the right railroad infrastructure.
The alliance is working with a consultant to make contacts with other firms and staff has arranged to talk with a fetrilizer company that wants to open operations on the East Coast and another one manufactures lubricants for automobiles. The alliance also is working on retail recruitment efforts, Weathers said.