GRIFTON — The Grifton Police Department is adding another car to its fleet following a unanimous decision by the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners agreed to purchase a 2004 Ford Crown Vic from the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department for $1,500.
The car is in great condition and will replace the school resource officer’s vehicle, according to Grifton Police Chief Brian Silva.
A plan was in place to replace the SRO’s vehicle, interim Town Manager Mark Warren said.
The new addition will bring the Grifton Police Department’s fleet count to nine.
“Everyone will have an assigned vehicle. This limits wear and tear on the vehicles,” Silva said, adding the SRO’s current vehicle will be used as spare.
Commissioners also declared the town’s backhoe to be surplus and approved selling it to the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewer District for $ 18,500.
The town recently purchased a new backhoe and dump truck and is awaiting their arrival.
In other news:
- Clean up efforts following Hurricane Isaias remain underway. Debris pick up started at 7 a.m. the day following Isaias’ departure, Warren said.
“We’re asking citizens to be patient,” Warren said.
- The town sent out 81 letter to delinquent utility accounts informing customers about the town’s repayment plan and their account status. Since then, 15 customers have paid their bills in full bringing them current. The town still has 68 delinquent customers.
As of Aug. 11, only four delinquent customers had established a repayment plan for unpaid utilities, Warren said.
Customers were required to sign up for a repayment plan prior to Monday to ensure their utilities were not disconnected, Warren said.
If utilities are disconnected, customers will be required to pay the total unpaid balance along with late and cut-off and re-connection fees.
Fountain
Fountain officials turned down CARES Act money at their Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 11.
The town received $6,209.37 from Pitt County through the federal CARES Act grant program.
Money received must be spent on COVID-19 expenses, which could include the purchase of personal protective equipment, medical expenses and other public health expenses.
The town was required to develop a spending plan for CARES Act funding received by Aug. 31, and to forward it Pitt County, which then would submit the plan for further approval.
If the town’s plan was not approved, the town would be liable for covering any purchases that occurred while awaiting approval, said Leigh Hines, town clerk.
Funding would also need to be placed in a separate account and would be audited to ensure funds were used correctly, Hines said.
Hines and Mayor Shirley Mitchell discussed ways to use the grant money and agreed the town would only benefit from purchasing personal protection equipment and disinfecting products.
They estimated the cost would be approximately $200 at most, Mitchell said.
Since the town would not benefit much from the grant funding, Commissioner Kathy Parker made a motion to denied acceptance. Mayor Pro-tem Doris Edwards agreed. It passed 4-0 with Commissioner Phoenix Hinson absent.
Since the town turned down funds, the funds will return to Pitt County and split between other municipalities.
“Farmville is our neighbor and they are doing a lot of stuff. Why not let them have it for what they need,” Hines said, adding other towns could benefit more.
In other news:
Fountain has once again connected with Eastern Carolina Broadband of Pink Hill to establish internet services in town. Eastern Carolina will come before commissioners at their Sept. 8 meeting to discuss their plans and leasing options needed for providing the service.
FARMVILLE
The town of Farmville has canceled its annual Independence Day Celebration due to the extension of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Rescheduled from July, Farmville Commissioners were optimistic the town would be able to host the annual celebration on Sept. 3. These plans were halted on Aug. 5 with Gov. Cooper’s extension of Phase 2 until at least Sept. 11.
Under the state restrictions, crowd gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
“We regret having to take this action, but it beyond the town’s control. We are already making plans for a bigger and better event and fireworks show next July,” Town Manager David Hodgkins said.