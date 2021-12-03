FARMVILLE — With officials proclaiming, “Only good things happen in Farmville,” the town broke ground for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion on Monday.
The pavilion, located on South Main Street across from the Farmville Community Center, will serve as a new outdoor event venue.
“The pavilion is conveniently located in a space that is already community-based,” said Alma Hobbs, president of the foundation and a town commissioner. “Its purpose is to serve the town. It is an outreach to the community.”
The nonprofit foundation was established in 2000 by the State of North Carolina, under the auspices of the Secretary of State. Its mission is to promote youth development through scholarship assistance, and to assist families in distress to reduce disruption and hardship.
During the past 21 years, the foundation has distributed more than $130,000 in scholarships and other contributions to the community. It provides financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and use of technological tools to support students in the Farmville community who are pursuing an associate or bachelor degree at a community college or university.
The new pavilion was financed through a USDA Rural Development grant. JKF Architecture designed the structure and it is being built by Burney and Burney Construction. It is scheduled to be completed in May.
“This community center will provide a location to bring children and families together,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to assuring rural communities have a place to gather, share fellowship and enrichment with each other.”
The Rev. Jerry Spruell, vice president of the foundation, welcomed guests to the groundbreaking ceremony and Hobbs explained the purpose of the new structure.
“We envisioned the pavilion will be the stage for hosting many special events, creating memories for years to come,” she said. “It’s designed to provide citizens access to an open space for hosting outdoor gatherings, entertainment, youth events, retreats, family gatherings.”
She continued, “I want you to be mindful that the pavilion is for the community, and it is for the community to utilize and enjoy.”
In an earlier interview, Hobbs said the foundation will use the pavilion for events, “but we want to add value to Farmville.
“We plan to rent it out to community groups, and the proceeds will help us provide more scholarships, which is one of the mission programs of the foundation.”
Mayor John Moore said, “Establishing a space like this requires planning, expense and risk, but it also requires some excitement. This pavilion will represent the town of Farmville.”
Speight, who was born in Farmville, said the town is special to him.
“The USDA is investing $440,000 in grants … for this particular project today,” Speight said. “This proposed project is an essential community facility that will provide a location for community gatherings and activities for many years to come.”
“This is going to make a difference in the community here, and we at USDA appreciate the opportunity to partner with the foundation (and) with the town to make this happen,” he said.
“People have not had the opportunity to get together during the pandemic,” Speight said. “Getting back to the sense of community coming out of this pandemic is going to be very essential and projects like this are going to help.”
Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, said, “It’s so exciting for Farmville, and it’s true — only good things happen in Farmville. We’re glad we can celebrate that today.”