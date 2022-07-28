STATESVILLE, Ga. – If you ask Amaru Herring to recount his days since playing football at East Duplin, he will tell you a tale of ups and downs.
Lots of downs.
But it was then that he found out what he was made of.
Heading into his fourth fall at Georgia Southern University, the former Duplin’s Elite Mr. Football from 2018 has found a higher level of maturity, bulked up to over 300 pounds – and feels this season and his future are so bright he should wear Oakley shades.
“Got to 302 and that’s going to help because we switched our defense to a 4-3 and they want me to be a three technique guy on the outside,” Herring said.
Herring played in just two games his freshman collegiate season and was red-shirted. He opted not to play during the 2020 Covid-19 season and then played 50 snaps in the Eagles’ three-win season last fall.
Yet things are coming around after former USC coach Clay Helton took over as head coach in January, replacing Chad Lumsford. Helton went 36-24 (.657) and led the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win in 2017. He coached quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Matt Barkley, running back DeAngelo Williams and six first-round NFL picks.
Amaru – whose nickname was “Moo-Moo” on East Duplin’s athletic fields – has a renewed faith in his ability to make an impact at the Sun Belt Conference school.
“I know this is my year,” Herring said. “I know who I am, where I come from and if I do my job and stay consistent, where I am on the depth chart will take care of itself. Right now the coaches are saying the depth charts don’t mean anything.”
Even though Georgia Southern limped to a 3-9 campaign last fall, Herring took solace in giving it his all when his number was called.
“It was my worst season being on a team, a bad season,” he said. “But every game they’d put me into the game in the fourth quarter, and I made plays, gave it everything I had. That season was a win for me because I played my hardest with the time I was given.”
Learning to fly as
overwhelmed frosh
Herring, a sophomore in terms of football eligibility, is a senior in the classroom, where he is thriving as a management major.
Yet Herring doesn’t sugar-coat his early struggles in remote Statesville.
“My head wasn’t in it my first year,” he said. “I thought everything would be peaches and cream. But it was so hard. The first time I had to get up at 5 a.m. to lift, then go to practice and then class, I thought, ‘Man, is this what I want to do for the rest of my life?’ It didn’t come easy, but I guess that’s part of being a freshman. Plus, I felt our coaches showed a lot of favoritism.
When the pandemic put a beat-down on everyone, Herring retreated for a break he felt was necessary and overdue.
“When the NCAA said we could opt out, I took it,” he said. “I wasn’t scared of Covid. I just wasn’t sure how it would affect my body. But it turned out to be the best year of my life. It was the big mental break I needed.”
He returned renewed – yet still felt something wasn’t right.
“I had so much anxiety, depression and stress that I was at a breaking point,” he said.
So Herring sought counsel from ED coach Battle Holley, his mom Ayasha and father Michael and his brothers Shaun, an ECU student, and Desmond, who is in the Air Force. His sister Lyonna is a senior at the Duplin Early College High School.
“Coach Holley and my family convinced me not to throw away what I worked so hard for,” Herring said. “It is a big deal to get that kind of support. Coach Holley taught us so much about how life is and how to succeed through hard work.”
But Herring, who has a strong faith foundation, was also smart enough to know he needed medical attention.
“I’ve always been against medicine, but getting medication that helped was a big thing maturity-wise,” he said. “I knew it wasn’t time to go home. I had to stay and fight.”
Herring said learning to balance his studies and athletics was another major step. Doing both consumed his time.
“I’m so busy that when they give us time, I use it to sleep,” he said with a laugh. “That’s how focused I have to be. As long as I keep giving God the glory and keep Him first in my life, He will give me the power I need.”
Panther memories
In case anyone forgot short-term history, Herring was a member of the only East Duplin football team to advance to the state finals.
The 6-foot mass of muscle was one of the few juniors on a team that went 15-1 and didn’t lose until falling 16-14 to Lenoir Hibriten in the 2AA final at UNC’s Kenan Stadium. He had 111 tackles that season, including 10 in the finals.
Another highlight that season was handing arch-rival Wallace-Rose Hill its only loss (14-12) en route to the 2A title, which came right after ED played at Kenan. The Bulldogs topped Reidsville 35-28 in overtime.
In the midseason rivalry game, ED and Herring held WRH’s Javonte Williams and company to 161 yards on the ground. ED’s Wing-T countered with two first-half scores to go up 14-0. The Panthers had run for 204 yards.
ED went 8-4 the next season as Herring logged a team-high 99 tackles, 74 of which were solo takedowns, and was the third Panther to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Eagles about
to take flight?
All signs point to Helton turning around the program at Georgia Southern and to Herring being in the mix.
The Eagles will play Nebraska this season and also deal with Sun Belt rivals Appalachian State, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana (Lafayette). The game against the Mountaineers will be a reunion for Herring and fellow East Duplin teammates Jordan Mitchell and Dorian Pickett. And there’s a chance Herring might have to bring former Wallace-Rose Hill RB freshman Kanye Roberts to the turf. The Eagles went 2-6 in one of the fastest-rising small conferences in the nation.
Another life lesson,
another career?
Herring said a primary lesson in his life was learning “You can’t do it on your own.”
While he feels a chance to play in the NFL exists, he’s preparing himself for the future by networking.
“I have ambitions of being a model and actor, and I went to the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium to network. If I make it to the Association, great, but if that doesn’t come, I’m ready for my life. Coming here, I’ve learned there are many things I can’t do on my own, another big step in my growth.”
Herring said the atmosphere in Statesville has likewise had a hand in his journey.
“It’s like Duplin (County) here, only more rural,” he said. “It’s often boring, which helps me keep my focus on school and football. But my teammates are city boys. When I opted out in 2020 a lot of them followed me, and in a way that made me a leader.
“I know I have what it takes. These guys didn’t have anyone like Coach Holley. I’ve gotten through some tough times and I’m ready for the challenge of the football season.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com