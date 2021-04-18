A deal allowing GUC to take ownership of Bethel’s water and sewer system is nearing completion.
Greenville Utilities Commission’s Board of Commissioners and Greenville City Council will consider approval of the ownership transfer agreement of both systems during a joint virtual meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The board and council also will consider adoption of capital project budgets and an ordinance for the transfer of the systems at the meeting.
The Bethel Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the water and wastewater systems transfer agreement at a special-called Thursday night meeting. The commissioners also approved a motion authorizing Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown to sign a quitclaim deed, bill of sale and assignment and transfer of easements, encroachment agreements and licenses once GUC and the city council approve the transfer.
“I am so super excited. The first thing that comes to my mind is economic growth of some type and this will be a blessing for our citizens,” Brown said.
Bethel residents will see their water and utility bills reduced by 23 percent, Bethel Town Manager Tom Asbell said.
The average residential customer in Bethel who uses about 3,000 gallons in water, will see a monthly bill of $81.66, according to GUC data. Their current water and sewer bill is $106.
That amount includes a surcharge to repay the debt on bonds that will be issued to retire Bethel’s current debt, acquired when earlier work was done to the system.
The principal of that debt is currently $3.5 million. Some of it has interest rates as high as 4.5 percent and goes out to 2052.
GUC plans to refinance the debt so it can be retired in 20 years with a lower interest rate, expected to be around 2.15 percent, according to GUC information.
It should save Bethel customers a net present value of $655,000.
The water rate for municipalities outside of Greenville is 15 percent greater than the rate paid by customers inside Greenville’s city limits. The sewer rate is the same as the city rate.
Bethel and GUC signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2017 to examine the feasibility of GUC taking over Bethel’s systems. GUC was already selling Bethel water and treating its wastewater.
In 2019, the town received a $4.5 million state grant to make improvements to its water and sewer system infrastructure that would allow GUC to take over the system without the responsibility of making improvements.
“I think it is a really good thing for all of us,” GUC CEO/General Manager Tony Cannon said. “It took a little longer than we thought but I think everybody is in a really good spot.”
“Obviously the main point of this is to ensure in the future (Bethel customers) get excellent service, save money and for economic development purposes,” Bethel Town Manager Tom Asbell said. “GUC can come in and do some things a lot quicker than we can do as a small municipality, so hopefully this will spur a lot of growth.”
GUC gains 750 water and sewer customers and will grow its footprint for water and sewer retail services.
“Improving Bethel’s wastewater system will also mitigate stormwater that currently enters the system and is treated by GUC’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, which makes available additional capacity at the plant and delays the need for future expansion,” Cannon said.
“This is also an opportunity to help our neighbors by providing utility solutions that will allow Bethel to accommodate future growth to the benefit of all of Pitt County.”
In the last 90 days, the town had fielded inquiries about land, what can be placed in the town and the town’s ordinances, Asbell said.
“People are interested,” he said. “We would love to see, maybe, some housing growth in Bethel. And obviously some basic amenities coming back into town. We have some interest in that, I can say that.”
Brown said she too has received inquiries about possible businesses locating in Bethel.
“I believe in my heart people were waiting. I know we can be that bedroom community (to Greenville) and have basic amenities here for our citizens. That would just be a blessing,” Brown said. “Any little shops, maybe some little mom and pops, I would like that.”
In addition to discussing and possibly adopting the Bethel water and sewer systems, the city council and GUC board will discuss pay increases for both organizations’ employees.
The city and GUC have an arrangement that they will give the same market and merit pay increases to their employees.
The two groups also will discuss offering employees a 457 plan, a retirement plan that allows them to withdraw funds at any time without incurring a 10% tax penalty.
The meeting can be viewed live on Suddenlink channel 9 or streamed through the City of Greenville website at www.greenvillenc.gov.