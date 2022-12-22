Extreme cold expected Friday prompted Greenville Utilities to offer advice about energy usage and freezing pipes.

A heating system on average uses 60 percent of a home’s energy, an advisory from the utility said, and the efficiency of heat pump equipment is reduced in severely cold weather, forcing the back-up supply to come on more often. This back-up heat could be three times more expensive than the heat pump alone, the utility said.

