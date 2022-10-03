Greenville Utilities recently received five Awards of Excellence from ElectriCities of North Carolina. ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones presented the awards at the GUC board of commissioners’ Sept. 15 meeting. Awards were presented in the following categories:

  • Grid Modernization — promote investment in public power communities’ electric distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability, and exceed customer expectations;

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.