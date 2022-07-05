...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Winterville Market on the Square will host a Happy Birthday USA Cookout from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at 252 Main St., Winterville. The event will include free hot dogs and snacks, inflatable attractions, live music and craft vendors. Visit www.facebook.com/WintervilleMarket
Book signing
Local author Lydia F. Best will sign copies of her book, “Winning Up: Managing Diabetes and Other Dis-Eased States,” from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Half the proceeds from book sales at this event will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
Community meal
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free, community hot dog drive-through give away beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16. Meals will include chips and a beverage.
Griffins in concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.
Women’s Day
Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, Women’s Day will host women’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be guest speaker.
Museum holiday
NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville, 729 Dickinson Ave., and NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, are closed for the Independence Day holiday until Monday, July 11. Visit atimeforscience.org.
‘Clue’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery, beginning in July. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and July 21-23, with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. July 16-17 and July 23. The play is based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.