Fall festival
Elm Grove OFWB Church, 5403 Weyerhaeyser Road, Ayden, will host a fall festival on Saturday in the family life center. The event will include a barbecue chicken dinner sale from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Plates are $8 and tickets are available at the door. Baked and homemade goods also are for sale. A country store from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will feature homemade items and baked goods. A snack bar and grill will open at 5:15 p.m. with an auction to follow at 6 p.m. Call 252-746-3534 for tickets or more information.
COVID testing
A free COVID-19 testing and food giveaway event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 709 Walnut St., Farmville. For information contact Pastor Margaret Blackman at 412-1432.
Jason Water Corp.
The Jason Water Corp. will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Jason Fire Department.
Homecoming service
Little Creek OFWB Church, located off of N.C. 903 in the Scuffleton community of Greene County, will hold its 292nd annual homecoming on Sunday. The Rev. Phillip Wood, pastor, will preside. The address is 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden. No meal will be served due to COVID-19. Call 746-6306.
Youth town hall
A virtual Pandemic Town Hall for Youth featuring N.C. Sen. Don Davis will be held 6:30-7:45 p.m. today. Davis will take questions from youth, teachers, child-care providers, youth ministers, and others who work with youth. The emphasis will be on contributions youth can make to their communities, how to better serve youth during a pandemic, and questions youth have for their state senator. Register and post questions in advance of the event at www.brightbooks.org. The event is sponsored by Bright Books and the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Flu Shots
The Greene County Department of Public Health is offering flu shots Monday through Friday by appointment only to help maintain social distancing in the waiting area. There are more appointment opportunities on Fridays. Call 747-8181 to schedule. Cost is $30. Cash, checks, MasterCard, VISA and Discover Card are accepted. If you receive Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, North Carolina State Health Plan, Medicare Part B or Medicaid, please bring your card with you.
Cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care is offering free breast and cervical cancer screenings for eligible Pitt County residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Breast screenings for women 40 and older with at least one year since their last mammogram will be held 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. Register at 847-7867. Free cervical cancer screenings for women 21-64 years old with at least three years since their last pap smear will be held 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, from 1-5 p.m. Register at 847-7943.
School meal changes
New U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations require all Pitt County Schools curbside and delivery meals to be ordered weekly. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's meals. Visit http://bit.ly/PCSMeals to place orders.
VA flu shots
The Veterans Administration Greenville Health Care Center, 401 Moye Blvd., will be offering drive-through flu shots for veterans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting, Thursday, Oct. 1. The vaccine available for all veterans registered for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment. To limit exposure to COVID-19, veterans, guests and staff must wear a mask while on VA property. Email shahron.james@va.gov or call 919-928-3997.
ECU flu shots
ECU Physicians is holding a drive-through flu vaccination clinic 7:30-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Thursday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard. The clinic is for current patients and all East Carolina University employees and students. Masks are required, and vaccinations will be available for children 10 years old and older.
Pre-diabetes education
Pre-diabetes classes, originally offered at the Pitt County Senior Center on County Home Road, are now being offered via ZOOM due to COVID-19. Classes are offered from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Call Lydia Best at 714-7454 to enroll.
Free testing
The Pitt County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 Community Testing on Tuesday and Thursday at the health department offices, 201 Government Circle. Testing Tuesday runs from 3-6 p.m. Testing on Thursday runs from 9 a.m. to noon. A signed consent form and questionnaire are required. To complete ahead of time, download copies at www.pittvountync.gov/Documentcenter/View/10819/2020-08-21_COVID-Testing-General-Consent-Forms.
Souls to the polls
The Pitt County NAACP and Democracy NC are holding their second Faith Action Training at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, via the Zoom online meeting platform. Tonya Foreman will be conducting a special Souls to the Polls training during the event. New information will be provided to follow up the meeting in early September. Email Mary Glazer of the Pitt County NAACP at mkglazer@me.com for a registration link.
Interest meeting
The Beta Kappa Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will hold a virtual interest meeting at 7 p.m. today. For more information and the link, email Pearless Speller at spellart@suddenlink.net.
Voter411ENC.org is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot, and it provides a link to the county’s voter registration webpage.
Stop domestic violence
The Center for Family Violence Prevention will hold a Virtual Event to Help Stop Domestic Violence from noon to 1 p.m. today. Visit www.c4fvp.org for more information and to register.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
- Dementia Friends: Learn how to be a dementia friend, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
- Know your Sewing Machine, a class for those who want to learn how to use their sewing machine, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, Oct. 7-21. Cost is $20 for the three-week session.
- Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Drop ins welcome.
- Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The Blood Connection will make a donation to Meals on Wheels for every donation given. Call for information or to schedule a time to donate.
- Living Healthy With Chronic Disease workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
- Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 13. Drop ins welcome.
- Christmas wreath class, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. Call to register and get your supplies list.
- Making Jewelry: Earrings, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Cost is $5.
- Wills and Trusts — the Basics, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
- Gardening Class: Transplanting, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
- Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Trunk or Treat
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated trunks. Admission for trunk or treaters is $10 per vehicle. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Meals On Wheels for seniors. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don't participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.