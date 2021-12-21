Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help you manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 25.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dec. 26.
The Blind Center, 219 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 27.
Fitness Unlimited, 622 W. 15th St., Washington, N.C., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 28.
Pamlico Plantation Washington, 150 Club House Circle, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dec. 29.
Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., Dec. 29.
St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., 3-7 p.m., Dec. 30.
Boating course
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron, now known as America’s Boating Club of the Pamlico, is kicking off its 2022 educational schedule with a course for local recreational boaters Jan. 5 through March 2. The marine navigation course will be 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 211 W. Second St., Washington. Cost is $100 for members or $130 for non-members; $10 more for a couple sharing the course materials. Register by Dec. 29 by emailing pspsed@gmail.com or call 919-208-1893.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.