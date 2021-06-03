Emma Hastings, a member of the East Carolina Aquatics swim club and a junior at J.H. Rose, will compete Friday through Monday at the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb.
Hastings earned a qualifying time of 8:47.30 in the Women’s 800-meter freestyle during the TYR Pro Swim Series meet held Jan. 14-17 in Richmond, Va. Hastings, 17, was 16 when she qualified for trials. Hastings was ranked seventh in the nation for 16-year-olds and 19th in the world for ages 16 and under.
“Going into that meet in Richmond, my goal was to get the Olympic Trials cut,” said Hastings, who has been with ECA for 12 years. “When I saw the board and saw I got the cut...at first I was in disbelief, but once I realized I got it, I was super excited. It was an honor and I was so happy to get the cut.”
Hastings began swimming at the age of 4 and started with East Carolina Aquatics when she was 5.
“Emma’s 12-year journey through the ECA program has been marked by hard work, dedication and many great coaches along the way. She was just a beginner when she came to us, and now she is world ranked because of who she is as an athlete and the support she has received. I think that’s special for everyone involved,” ECA head coach Casey Charles said.
“She has worked through every group in our program and encountered many different talented coaches and support staff along the way,” Charles said. “Her journey and progression is a testament to her God-given talents, her hard-working teammates and the knowledge base of our coaching staff.”
Hastings has verbally committed to N.C. State University. She is the daughter of Barry and Maribeth Hastings.
Hastings joins several ECA swimmers who qualified for Olympic trials in previous years, including Lauren Perdue — who won a gold medal in London in 2012 — as well as Matt Houser, Philip Perdue, Rokas Cepulis, Attilla Kiraly and Erle Craven.
The trials will be divided into two competitions with Wave I on June 4-7 and Wave II on June 13-20. USA Swimming revised plans for the competition to address potential overcrowding in athlete areas, the warmup pool and seating areas to keep everyone as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Summer Olympics were postponed last year due to COVID-19 and are set to be held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo.
Hastings said she has been training extensively to get ready.
“I swim long-distance events, so I focus mainly on endurance and being able to sustain my energy and effort during long swims,” she said. “I have kept training and doing difficult workouts to prepare myself for trials. I have continued to do pace work in order to work endurance for the 800.”
Currently, Hastings has the seventh-fastest time in the U.S. and the 17th fastest time in the world for all 16-and-under swimmers in the 800-meter freestyle. She also is ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. in the 500-yard freestyle, the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 1,650-yard freestyle.