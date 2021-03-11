WALLACE — From an outsider’s point of view, Wallace-Rose Hill’s 55-7 loss to Havelock last Friday was “an embarrassment to the school’s proud tradition.”
A few fans were even bold enough to voice their “inside knowledge of football” from the stands.
The facts bear out a more educated approach than the cat-calls from the peanut gallery of Legion Stadium.
— WRH has nine first-year sophomores playing in key positions.
— Havelock is the No.1 3A team in NC, as per Max Preps, and in the top five in the state in all classifications. The Rams have 18 seniors.
— The 2A Bulldogs had been together only four weeks before they started playing games. In addition, scheduling non-conference games has been nearly impossible for WRH. No 2A school, or traditional area 1A foes, want to touch its pedigree. So the ’Dawgs do what they need to do to find quality opponents.
That’s not a yellow official’s flag or a white flag of surrender.
It’s a flag of courage, knowing that many Friday nights they will face an opponent that is deep, talented and motivated to beat WRH and its historical ties to winning. That legacy goes back through program founder Thell Overman, 1994 2A state title-winner Stuart Ennis, and Jack Holley, the state’s second-winingest all-time coach. And to a string of six state titles in nine seasons (2009-17)—five under Joey Price and the most recent under current coach Kevin Motsinger.
— Havelock, which destroyed a good Northeastern team on opening night, has the same depth WRH had during its run to four straight state titles (2014-17): six to seven superb athletes on the field on offense and defense, and a number of players who play beyond their physical attributes. Overachievers mixed in a star-filled field.
Motsinger saw plenty he liked last Friday, despite the fact that the clock was run continuously late, via the state’s 42-point mercy rule.
That didn’t matter. Nor did the know-it-all fans.
“They (Rams) have been practicing since March, and we’ve been allowed to work for the past four weeks,” Motsinger said. “Our kids fought and played hard. We were just outclassed.
“But there was a ton of good things done on the field by our kids. We showed a lot of fight. We’re a young team and we’re going to do great things. Havelock’s name and tradition speak for themselves.”
The good always starts with running back Kanye Roberts, a junior who ran for 103 tough yards during his 21 carries.
Roberts ripped off 25 yards on the second offensive play of the night.
Facing a fouth-and-6 from the Ram 31, quarterback Xzavier Pearsall fired a pass to Chris Murphy, who made a leaping catch at the two-yard line and found the end zone to give WRH a 7-0 lead.
A fumble recovery by Antoine Montgomery five plays later kept the momentum on the side of the home team.
But Havelock’s Jason Moore jumped a route and picked off a Pearsall pass, returning it 52 yards to tie the score.
Their TD came on the first of three scoring passes from Andrew Frazier.
From tha point forward, when WRH made a miscue Havelock cashed it in for points.
The Bulldogs moved the chains twice and drove to the Ram four before being forced to punt.
On the next play, Kamarro Edmonds bolted 75 yards for a six points. Edmonds had 175 yards on just six carries.
A three-and-out followed for the Bulldogs. Frazier, who was 13 for 21 passing for 206 yards, hit Javonte Vereen in open space and he soared to a 31-yard TD.
WRH got a first down and pushed the ball to midfield before facing fourth-and-9.
Lon Teachey’s punt was high and long and Kaymond Farrior smothered the Havelock return man into the ground at the Havelock 10.
A quick hitter from Frazier to Vereen went for the 59-yard distance three plays later.
Octavion Murphy blocked the PAT, but it hardly put a dent into the armor of the Rams.
They ran down Pearsall on consecutive plays, and on their second play of the next series, Edmonds danced through the defense. He’s a prime-time prep player who only needs a little space to make would-be tacklers miss or fall to the ground.
The half ends with WRH chalking up a mere 91 yards of total offense.
Havelock scored on its second possession of the third and again with 2:17 left before the fourth.
The final quarter was finished in seven minutes more than the standard 12-minute quarter.
WRH (1-1) beat White Oak 55-20 on opening night a week previous, and will host James Kenan this Friday.
Big plays count and they were the Bulldogs’ undoing against Havelock.
“I’m not disappointed in how we played,” Motsinger said.
And so the Bulldogs move on to East Central 2A Conference play in a season moved from fall to spring by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The playing field should be more level from here out as league schools battle it out for two state playoff berths.
It’s a season in which virtually nothing could be a shock.
Motsinger merely wants to see weekly improvement.
Few schools will be able to bring Roberts to the turf enough to silence his effect on a game.
WRH’s defense will improve and its kicking game could be a trump card during close games.
There will probably be no more blowout-looking scoreboard losses.
Motsinger and his staff will string together the good and weed out the bad.
Happenings that go beyond the scoreboard lights in Wallace last Friday will be amplified into bigger acts.
There won’t be many teams that have linebackers like AJ Moore (10 tackles), Jalen Budget (eight) or Marcus Gatling (nine), or teams with speed every skill position like the Bulldogs.
How good WRH is this season is as much a mystery now as it was before its season opener.
Starting on Friday, the book on its campaign will be read one chapter at a time.