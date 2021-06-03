HCA Crusaders

Pictured from top left to right are: Jackson Lassiter (4th grade), Allie Tanner (3rd grade), Kenzie Jackson (4th grade), Jake Parker (Kindergarten), Annie Marie Starling (Kindergarten), Johnson Ivey (1st grade), Callie Lindsay (2nd grade), and Sarah Gray Bryan (not pictured, 5th grade). The Terrific Kids program is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sampson County.

 Contributed Photo

Eight HCA Crusaders were recognized as Terrific Kids during the 4th nine weeks of school. These students stood out to their teachers for being especially hard-working and determined.

