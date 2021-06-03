Eight HCA Crusaders were recognized as Terrific Kids during the 4th nine weeks of school. These students stood out to their teachers for being especially hard-working and determined.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Update: Suspect arrested in Thursday's deadly shootout in Westpointe area, Greenville police report
- 215114 BRITTNEY GILLAHAN
- Williams receives a full academic scholarship to attend Harvard
- Father and daughter arrested for Belvoir break in
- Greenville BOA: Indoor firing range OK'd over objection by neighboring industry
- Beyond the three R's: Schools' strategic plan addresses equity, mental health, workforce readiness
- Construction begins on new Pentecostal sanctuary in Greenville
- Wallace Rose Hill students appointed by Congressman Rouzer
- Ayden chooses barbecue
- Parents raise concerns about school district surveys