RALEIGH — Harrells Christian Academy dished out some extreme “capitol” punishment Friday night in the seat of the state’s government with a 44-7 rout of longtime nemesis Ravenscroft.
The damage came in waves from many suspects.
Trent Jackson could have won a tough-man contest.
Fellow linebacker Jack Barber may have had his best day wearing an HCA helmet.
Linemen Jahiem Murphy and Issac Jiminez got additional help from outside rusher Tracey Boone, a transfer who arrived just before the first game of the season.
Jackson and Barber combined for 12 tackles, the secondary held strong as HCA used two defensive scores in the third quarter.
“I was very pleased with our defensive intensity,” said HCA coach Jason Arnette, who is the defensive coordinator. “They were solid all night.”
Another highlight of the win was the return of RB/DB Issac Underwood, who scored twice to match dual scores from fullback Devin Gardner.
Underwood missed the previous two games because he was in too-close contact with someone with the Covid 19 virus.
HCA beat its rival for the first time since 2012, rolling to its fourth consecutive 40-plus point performance to remain undefeated (5-0).
“It’s been a lopsided rivalry of late, so it’s nice to be on the other side of it,” Arnette said. “We were up on them two scores twice and we all felt like we should have won that game.
“So, yeah, it’s nice to have that monkey off our back. The kids and coaches all knew, and coach (Winfred) Johnson said in his 12 years we’d only beat them once.”
The Crusaders limited the Ravens to 16 yards rushing and just 138 from its featured passing attack that saw two Raven quarterbacks go 17-38.
It was a game at 21-7 until the midway through the third quarter, when HCA’s defense tacked on 10 points.
Ravenscroft’s second possession ended when Bell hustled to pounce on a ball in the end zone for a touchdown following a high snap.
Three plays later, Jackson nearly had a TD but settled for a safety after the ball slipped out of the junior’s hand and out of the end zone for a safety.
Underwood scored his second TD three plays later, a 15-yard effort that was not his best run of the evening.
The senior netted 137 yards on six carries.
Gardner rammed his way to 127 yards on 20 totes.
Ravenscroft coach Ned Gonet, who played football at Duke University, said the running game of HCA wore down his Ravens.
“We held No. 7 (Gardner) in check early, but then No. 1 (Underwood) came at us with his speed,” Gonet said. “That big, physical line was too much and they took the wind out of us.”
HCA’s defense has given up just two scores against its three Big East foes, however a 7-6 win over Trinity Christian counts as an independent affair. The two teams meet in a conference game on Nov. 6 in the regular-season finale at Harrells.
The Crusaders host 0-4 Wake Christian this Friday.
Two wins would give HCA its first Big East Conference title in eight years, and at least a No. 2 seed— possibly the top seed—in the NCISAA’s playoffs.
Something big is brewing for fourth-year coach Arnette, who guided HCA to an 8-3 mark a season ago.
“We’re excited but taking it one week at a time,” Arnette said. “We’re down to a two-game regular season and we feel confident about our chances.”
Early warmup
HCA ran 11 plays and marched 40 yards to start the game but came up short on fourth-and-1 from the Raven 35.
Five plays later, Jackson shot through a gap for a sack on fourth-and-2.
Four plays and 44 yards later it was 7-0 as the clock in the first quarter was nearly expired.
Deacon Adams’ 30-yard reception from Gavin Mathen set up a 3-yard Jack Shimer score to knot it at 7-all.
HCA took off seven minutes of the game clock with a drive that needed just 3 minutes and seven plays to go 80 yards ant take the lead for good.
Underwood disappeared into the secondary for 40 yards and Gardner finished it off with a strong push through the middle from the 6.
Underwood’s 40-yard punt return laid the foundation for the final score of the half.
He zipped for 11 on the first play and then 57 more to move the pig to the 5, where Gardner plowed to pay dirt a minute before halftime.
Issac Arrington’s 56-yard punt return followed HCA’s two defensive scores in the third quarter.
The junior zipped for 13 and Gardener also moved the chains with a third-down conversion.
Albert Thornton ran for 12 yards to bring HCA into the red zone. He raced around the left side of the Raven’s defense to score from 19 yards out on the ninth play of the 80-yard drive that chewed up 5:36 of clock.
Crusader Clipboard
Dave Nathan, a play-by-play and studio host for several sports at UNC, was the live-stream announcer for the game. He started his mic career by working Ravenscroft football and basketball in 2009.
Gardner has run for 759 yards and 13 scores this season. Friday, Arrington had 51 on 10 carries and Thornton 77 via 8 totes.
Thornton and Sam Hope (2 totes, 16 yards) were the workhorses in the fourth when the game was decided and HCA was simply trying to grind out the game and run down the clock.
Adams and Shimer each caught four passes, accounting for all but 52 yards of the Raven’s passing yards.
HCA averaged 8.6 yards per snap and was 4 of 8 on third downs. Ravenscroft was 4 of 13. and 1 of 5 on fourth down conversions.
Ethan Spell averaged 37 yards on a pair of punts and had one touchback on a kickoff. He entered averaging 45.2 yards on six punts. Spell was 5 for 5 on PATs and is 15 of 16 for the season. He nailed his lone field goal against North Raleigh Christian as the only points on the board at halftime.
In hindsight, few of HCA’s 95 yards in penalties were significant.
The Cru is averaging 32 points through five games and giving up just 10. The defense has yielded just 13 first-half points. The offense has 90 first-half points.
MLB Jackson was everywhere.
“He just loves playing defense and will not back down to anyone,” Arnette said. “He is our leader on defense and makes the calls when I send them in.”
Jackson also plays tight end. “He’d probably prefer to just play defense, and Devin would probably just want to play offense, but unfortunately we play them both ways because we have to.”
Boone, a transfer from Pender, played well on a D-line that has Murphy and Issac Jiminez as strongholds.
“We’ll use him a little more as we move along,” Arnette said. “It would be nice to give breathers to Issac and Jahiem. Ideally, we could do that and help both players catch a break.”
Arnette said Thornton and Hope are unsung contributors.
“Sam doesn’t do anything that jumps out at you but he’s solid every Friday night, and I move him from safety to linebacker to backup quarterback to having him run the ball a little.
“Albert is a corner I can trust, even though he is a smaller player (5-foot-7, 152 pounds) and a guy who can get you a few yards when he runs the ball. He gets the most out of his size for sure.
DB Tyrone Barbee also returned after missing two weeks for possible exposure.
