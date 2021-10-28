HARRELLS – Football coaches are never satisfied, finding “things to work on” after even the best victories.
Last Friday, Harrells Christian Academy silenced its head coach – albeit temporarily – following its 42-0 wipeout of longtime rival Ravenscroft.
The win carried the Crusaders to their second straight Big East title. HCA is 16-2 since the start of the 2020 campaign.
“It was probably our most complete football game this year,” said HCA coach Jason Arnette. “We’ve played a couple of complete halves and maybe a few through three quarters. But a full game? This is probably our first, maybe second.
“Ravenscroft is a pretty good football team who ran a lot of formations at us. We’ve got 12 seniors and we’ve been enjoying the ride. There’s not a bad football team in our conference.”
On paper, HCA is vastly superior. The Crusaders (8-1, 3-0) and have given up just 15 points to league foes. They finish off the regular season on Friday with a trip to Fayetteville to face Trinity Christian.
Another classic HCA win the past two seasons saw the Crusaders score three times in the second and third quarters. They limited the Ravens to 105 yards of total offense while rolling up 347 yards on the ground.
Devin Gardner had three long touchdown runs, but Xavier Arrington had the longest scoring run in perhaps his best all-around game. Sam Hope ran for a score in the middle of the third quarter to provide just enough of a counter option to keep the Ravens’ defense from keying on HCA’s 1-2 running-back punch.
Yet keying in on Gardner has not worked well this season.
The fullback rumbled for scores from 35, 13 and 18 yards out, toting the pigskin 13 times for 127 yards.
HCA jumped in front 6-0 on his 35-yard effort.
Quarterback Ethan Spell slipped in from the 1 and Arrington added the 2-point conversion.
Gardner’s second score and a PAT by Spell upped the lead to 21-0 at halftime.
Arrington and Hope were just warming up for the third quarter.
Arrington popped of a career-best 62-yard score and Hope broke the plane of the end zone from the 21 and the rout was in full force.
Gardner’s score later in the quarter was the final one of the evening.
Arrington ran for a team-high 158 yards, caught a pass for 35 yards and had an interception as a defensive back.
“Coming into the season, it was one of our goals to win the conference,” Arnette said. “So this was big. Now we work on our second goal.”
And that would clearly be returning to the state finals and walking off with the school’s 13th title. Arnette won one as a defensive coordinator at Clinton before shifting over to re-ignite HCA into a private school power by putting an emphasis on both lines and the running game. Most private schools are running a spread attack and passing the ball 15 to 30 times a game. Eight to 10 throws per night is a lot for the Crusaders.
Crusader Clipboard
- Gardner has 1,494 yards and 18 TDs this season. Arrington, who missed two games because of an injury, upped his rushing total to 606 yards.
- HCA’s defense held Ravenscroft to six first downs, three of which came via penalty flags.
- Top tacklers included Ayden Fussell, Trent Jackson, Jahiem Murphy and Gardner. The Ravens were 3 of 14 on third-down plays and 1 of 4 on fourth downs, and only had 20 rushing yards. HCA averaged nearly 9 yards per run.
- Ravenscroft’s best performer may have been punter Jack Disbrow, who averaged 35.7 yards with his six punts. Yet Spell’s lone fourth-down boot went 42 yards.
- Ravens’ Q
- B Kyle Hawkins was harassed into a 9-of-35 day.
- Trinity Christian (2-5, 1-2) has scored just 19 points in its last four games, all losses. The Fayetteville club lost to Ravenscroft 55-26 on Sept. 10.
- The NCISAA will divide playoff teams into two divisions, likely with the larger group being a six-team bracket and the smaller group consisting of eight. In a world of fairness, the Crusaders would be placed in the smaller bracket. While far from perfect, the organizing group often gets it right more than its bigger competitor, the NCHSAA, which consist
- s of more than 400 schools and four classifications.
