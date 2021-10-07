CONCORD – Devin Gardner, Xavier Arrington and a revamped second-half defense helped Harrells Christian come back from a three hours plus drive with its perfect record intact at 6-0.
Gardner rushed for 282 yards and scored twice, and Arrington hit for 165 yards and a score as the Crusader came from a 14-point deficit to beat Cabarrus (Concord-Cannon) 21-14 last Friday at Randy Marion Field.
The game was a rematch from the semifinal round of the NCISAA’s 2A playoffs in 2020. HCA won that affair 65-35.
But this game had an entirely different tone between the Crusaders, the No. 6 team in the NCISAA by the Max Preps polls, and the No. 5 Warriors.
Cabarrus (5-3) scored a touchdown in the first and second quarters to take a 14-0 lead.
Tyler Green connected with Will Jones for a 34-yard TD pass in the opening quarter and Green hit Germani Wilson 17-yard score in the second period.
“We dug ourselves a hole early and did some things to offset our blitzes at halftime,” said HCA head coach Jason Arnette. “We had to keep fighting and get defensive stops. So we went to a three defensive front and had two deep safeties.”
Gardner scored from the 3 in the second quarter to cut the lead in half at 14-7.
HCA went on a 15-play opening drive, which fell apart inside the Cabarrus 15.
The Warriors also let points slip away when they drove to the HCA 1 only to have linebacker Trent Jackson stop the Wildcats’ run attempt on fourth-and-goal.
Gardner ran 99 yards for a score on the next play to start HCA’s spoil-Homecoming party.
“That was a big turning point,” Arnette said. “We felt we had scoring opportunities we didn’t cash in on and I’m sure they feel the same way. Those two plays got us moving.”
Defensive tackle Jahiem Murphy sacked Green on fourth down with 3:53 remaining in the game to end a Warrior threat and let HCA run out the clock.
“The energy from the crowd really helped us, but Harrells is a tough opponent on Homecoming. We were 100 percent on fourth down this year and I wanted to go for the win and I knew a touchdown was better than a field goal. I wanted to go for the win.”
The Warriors’ first home loss since 2019 began to materialize more in the third quarter when Arrington scored from the 7 to give HCA a seven-point lead.
Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the fourth, although both played at a high level.
“Credit them for having a really good game plan coming in,” Bolton said. “Those are tough match-ups when you’re on top, and it’s going to come down to one or two possessions and a couple of calls here or there. We got beat by 28 last year and this time left a few scores off the board and let them get away with one.”
“Honestly, I believe it is a learning experience for our kids. We did a good job against a quality opponent that played in the state championship game last year. They returned a lot of guys. That team is well-coached and besides Gardner, Arrington is also a stud. He’s fast and they’ve got a bunch of good linemen and quality football players.”Big challenge
Arnette said HCA will be pushed hard when Charlotte Christian (2-3, 0-2) comes to town on Friday.
“Don’t look at their record, because they play really good teams,” he said. “They’ve lost to some good ones and have won 14 of 18 big-division state championships.
“They run a full spread and we’ll have to play perfect or really, really well because they are a balanced team. What I hoped we learned is that you have to show up every Friday night. You can’t miss opportunities against good teams.”
The Knights are led on defense by Hudson Jones, a 6-2, 260-pound linebacker who has 26 tackles, Drew Waldrop (25 tackles and 2 interceptions) and Jadon Williams, a 6-2, 195-pound senior lineman with 20 tackles and four of the teams’ 12 sacks.
The Knights lost 24-22 to unbeaten Charlotte Latin and 14-7 on opening night to Weddington (5-1).
Crusader Clipboard
• It was reported as one of the largest crowds ever at Randy Marion Field.
Gardner intercepted a tipped pass.
• RB Jones caught a touchdown pass that was called back because the Warriors had too many players downfield.
• DE Jack Shultz was a beast and nearly impossible for HCA to handle.
• Spell was 3 for 3 on PATs. Warrior kicker Todd Pelino, a Duke recruit, was 2 for 2, but must have wondered why he wasn’t summonsed into the game for a field goal attempt in a couple of situations.
• There were a number of ferocious hits during a physically tough football game. Jackson made his share while playing tight end on offense. Cabarrus, which has three times as many students as HCA, had the privilege of not platooning many players.
• Wilson, a freshman, played more like a star senior in his final season.
• Gardner has ran for 13,01 yards and 14 scores.
• Arrington, who missed a few games because of an ankle injury, checks in with 416 and two scores.
• Jackson is HCA’s leading tackler, followed by Ayden Fussell Spell, Murphy and Matthew Joyner.
