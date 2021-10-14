HARRELLS — Crusader coach Jason Arnette had encouraging words about his players following last Friday’s 28-7 loss to Charlotte Christian, even though it was the first regular season setback since 2019.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” Arnette said. “They hung for three quarters with a team that has won four straight Division 1 state titles and 14 of the last 18. Plus, they probably quadruple the students we have and dressed 45 players.”
HCA (6-1, 2-0) was unbeaten in 2020, advancing to the Division 2 state final before falling 55-20 to another big school — Christ Church.
“We ran out of gas,” Arnette said. “They did not have any guys going both ways and we have seven or eight. We also killed ourselves on a couple of drives with penalties. It’s tough to play a good team and play from behind the chains.”
The Crusaders fought for every yard and first down against CC (3-3, 0-2). Neither team scored in the first quarter.
CC quarterback Cameron Estep, who hit on 13 of 17 passes for 215 yards, was the difference-maker offensively.
He hit Kryon Jones for a 21-yard score in the second quarter to post CC to a 7-0 lead.
HCA equalized the score on an 11-yard pickup by running back Xavier Arrington and 12-yard scamper by fullback Devin Gardner.
Gardner scored from the 2 to tie it after Ethan Spell’s PAT.
The two teams slugged their way into halftime tied 7-7.
But Gardner, who entered the game with 1,264 yards rushing and a 10.4 yards-per-carry average, needed 30 totes against CC to run for 103 yards.
Arrington’s nine carries accounted for just 32 yards as HCA was held to a season-low 139 yards on the ground.
Passing keys surgeCC’s air attack took flight in the second half, but it took a while to flee from HCA.
Kyron Jones scored from the 11 in the third quarter as CC regained the lead 14-7.
Ryan Hensley ran 51 yards in the fourth for an insurance score and Estep’s connection to Michal Gilbert went for a 55-yard touchdown.
Estep averaged 16.5 yards on his 13 completions, yet CC had just five more first downs (19-14).
“They have a really good front five and linebackers that get to the ball,” Arnette said. “Our goal going in was to fight and stay in there as long as we could, to keep playing even if we were down. And I think we met that challenge.”
HCA’s recent success has made it tough to schedule teams.
“When you’re good no one wants to play you, and when you’re not everyone wants you,” said Arnette, who did not report any injuries on his team after the bruising affair.
The Crusaders could have an open week as East Chapel Hill informed HCA that it was under Covid-19 quarantine and will not play this Friday.
That gives HCA two weeks to prepare for Ravenscroft (5-2, 1-0), whose only Big East win has come against Trinity, the Cru’s final regular-season foe on Oct. 29. Ravenscroft has beaten Trinity 55-26.
So the Ravens-Crusaders matchup will in all likelihood determine the conference champ. HCA is the defending league titlist.
“It’s tough to pick up a game, but we’re trying. If we can’t find one it will give us time to work on all the different formations Ravenscroft runs,” Arnette said.
Crusader ClipboardMLB Trent Jackson came up with seven tackles, including one for a loss of yardage. Defensive backs Spell and Arrington combined for nine. Spell, who was 5 for 9 for 36 yards as the Crusader’s QB, punted five times and had a 39-yard average. The officials dropped seven flags on HCA for 70 yards. CC had just 30 penalty yards.
Both teams were 40 percent on third down, HCA 6 of 15 and CC 2 of 5. The Crusaders made their only two fourth-down conversions.
Gilbert caught three balls for 81 yards, and Grant Tucker got 70 yards out of six receptions. Gardner and Jackson, who plays tight end, each had a 17-yard catch.
HCA had 54 offensive plays; CC 38. Both teams fumbled the ball but recovered the drop.
Michael Jaenicke cane reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com