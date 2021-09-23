HARRELLS – Anyone expecting a show of rust on the armor of the Harrells Christian Academy football team needs to re-think their position.
The unbeaten Crusaders (4-0) had an open date on Sept. 10, but returned with the same intensity they had in their first three wins.
Just about everyone but the water boy made plays during a 62-8 win over Wake Christian in the NCISAA Big East opener for both schools.
“It was an all-around good game, and great to see everyone make contributions,” said HCA coach Jason Arnette, whose Crusaders have won 12 of their previous 13 games going back to the 2020 season.“We ran the ball a lot, threw it some and stuck to the basics. It was a great way to return from an off week.”
HCA’s average score is 50-20.
The Crusaders travel to North Raleigh Christian on Friday to face the only other unbeaten team in the Big East.
But last Friday’s win over the Bulldogs from Wake County was different in that Devin Gardner wasn’t the only unstoppable star.
Garnder, who entered the contest as the leading rusher in the state, scored two touchdowns with just six carries for 61 yards. But a courtyard of Crusaders joined in on the raid.
Trent Jackson (1-47), Ayden Fussell (3-40), Ethan Spell, Xavier Arrington (3-55), James Cavenaugh (5-48) and freshman Coley Sasser took it to the house as HCA rushed for 320 yards.
Arrington returned after missing two games. He also plays a valuable role in the secondary.
Spell, a junior quarterback, was 3 for 5 for 112 yards, including a 61-yard TD strike to Sam Hope.
Wake Christian avoided a shutout with a fourth-quarter score. That’s when the Bulldogs got a bulk ofthe yardage. Otherwise, HCA’s defense flexed its muscles.
Jackson had 15 tackles and blocked a punt. Arrington had seven takedowns, Lovette and Grant Swanson six apiece and Matthew Joyner five. Lane and Joyner were also credited with sacks. Arrington and Swanson had interceptions.
“We hope to have everyone who is out back,” Arnette said. “This was a good game to play people and a good day to rest some a little more than usual.”
North Raleigh Christian (3-0) beat Bishop McGuiness (Kernersville) 38-14 last week on the strength of quarterback Connor McGann’s touchdown passes to Josh Pardo and Jackson Watkins. Running backs Steve McDonald (8-72) and Chris Rivera (11-65) helped move the chains on long drives.
The Bulldogs’ defense has given up 38 points. Lineman Gabe Demorest and linebacker Grason Black had 10 and nine tackles, respectively, against Bishop McGuiness..
NRC’s other wins came against SouthLake Christian (21-11) and Southern Wake Christian (54-13).
“They always give us a hard time up there and we’ll have to play good to leave with a win,” Arnette said. “They run the spread and run and throw well out of it. It’s always a good test and never a team you can overlook.”
