HARRELLS – The Harrells Christian Academy football team atoned for its turnovers for three-plus quarters last Friday night.
In a state championship game, that wasn’t enough, even though the Crusaders played outstanding football when they were not creating turnovers to overcome.
HCA, which had several opportunities to win the game, and one situation where they could have sealed the win, fell 34-31 to Cabarrus in the NCISAA 2A state title game at Johnson-Murphy Field.
“We had some mistakes we hadn’t seen all year and you can’t do that against a good football team and win,” said HCA head coach Jason Arnette, whose club finished with an 11-2 mark. “It’s hard to overcome four fumbles, although we had some big plays and played well. It was a game that came down to one or two fumbles. If we have two less, probably even one, we win.”
Ironically, it was a fumble recovery by Xavier Arrington that put HCA in position to go in front by two scores late in the fourth quarter.
Arrington scored from the 6 following along run from Devin Gardner that could have been a highlight reel for ESPN as he carried two different cartels of Warriors on his back as HCA went in front 24-17 with 8:34 to play.
Four snaps later, a sack by Issac Jiminez on fourth-and-17 returned the ball to the Crusaders. They marched the ball to the Warriors’ 18 before a hand-off exchange was dropped and picked up by Cabarrus’ Connor McCrory with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
The next play Tyler Green hit Zanden Lamb for an 81-yard score to tie it at 24-24.
“That was a back breaker,” said Arnette, who watched Lamb slip a tackle and run down the right side of the field. “Not many teams win a championship when they make four turnovers.”
Fourth quarter fireworks
After losing the chance to milk a victory with its running game, HCA – which had beaten Cabarrus 21-14 in Concord on Oct. 1 and last year in the semifinals of the playoffs, rallied to take the lead as Devin Gardner countered with a special team score.
HCA’s offense went three-and-out and Cabarrus needed two runs and three passes to get into the red zone.
Yet the Crusader defense held on third-and-5 at the HCA 20. Todd Pelino’s 37-yard field goal put the Warriors in front 27-24 early in the fourth.
The momentum, though, was about to change as Gardner had one of the most exciting kickoff returns in all of the state.
He carried two groups of players on his back after dropping the ball when it arrived to him. But 97 yards later no one remembered his bobble, just the way the play made the crowd cheer and laugh at the same time as the Warriors looked like toy soldiers trying to take down the 5-foot-11, 240 pound boulder to the ground. Gardner picked up speed, making the field appear to have a downward slope for him to to reach paydirt.
“That was my first kickoff return ever,” said Gardner, who ran for a 33-yard score and compiled 172 yards on 30 carries. “When the ball was in the air I said, ‘I’m going to score.’ I don’t know how I dropped it, but I did what I said I would do. First time returning it.”
“He’s a man among boys on some runs,” Arnette said.
Up 31-27 following Ethan Spell’s PAT, Cabarrus responded with a 4-play drive for the winning score.
By this point, both teams were showing signs of fatigue.
They traded possession of the ball two more times, and while no points were scored, the action was fierce.
“It was an intense game,” said linebacker Trent Jackson, the Crusaders’ leading tackler this season. “But we kept coming back. We never gave up. That’s not us.”
HCA got the ball back with 6:33 to play, yet faced a dilemma when QB Spell was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury. That was ironic ironic because an injury late in the state-final contest in Arden Christ School in 2020 also forced him to the sideline.
“He popped that thing back into place and went back out,” said two-way lineman Jahiem Murphy. “He’s a real tough guy.”
Arrington sprinted 12 yards for a first down on the second play. On the third, Gardner took a direct snap and put the ball on the fingertips of Sam Hope, yet it was an incomplete pass.
A chop block erased a big run by Gardner. Spell returned but threw an interception with 4:39 to play, effectively sealing the win after Cabarrus inched the ball to the HCA 6 before going into victory formation.
Shaky startfor HCA
HCA’s mode of operation has been to pound the ball down the opposition’s throat early and not let up.
But they had a fumble on the seventh play. Then HCA’s defense gave up just two yards on three passes and the Warriors settled for a 40-yard field goal by Pelino.
The Crusaders then lost the ball on the ensuing kickoff. A screen pass to Lamb led to an 11-yard score.
But HCA stuck to its plan by going 80 yards in 9 plays as Gardner scored from the 33 and then ran in the 2-point conversion to put a band aid on the 10-8 deficit.
Arrington’s 13-yard run got it to midfield and four more runs brought it inside the Cabarrus 40.
But HCA all but erased the lead with one drive.
Then two plays later, Green hit Lamb for a 65-yard score to up the margin to 17-8.
HCA stayed on course with an 80-yard march and a Spell bootleg conversion.
Gardner scored after a 15-yard run and a 32-yard pass reception.
And as badly as HCA played in the first half, it trailed by just a point – 17-16 – at halftime.
Crusader Clipboard
Gardner, the Player of the Year in
- the Big East Conference the past two seasons, ran for 2,158 yards 32 TDs this season.
- Arrington finished with 935 yards and seven scores, while also playing a key role in the secondary. He said, “Devin is a special guy and I got inspired watching how hard he and TJ (Jackson) work. He’s going to be playing in college, and it’s my hope to be playing at some level, too.”
- Murphy had two sacks and many hot rushes that forced the QB out of the pocket or into hurrying his throw.
- Many HC
- A players said they felt nerves played a part in the game as a packed house put pressure on the home team. Arnette agreed. “It did, but they were also nervous on the other side of the field.”
- Dibs to the Warriors. Cabarrus (10-2) is in its third year of existence and also avenged its other regular season loss by beating Metrolina Christian 36-29 in the semifinals. “We beat both of the teams that beat us on the road,
- ” said Cabarrus coach Jamie Bolton, whose team was 2-5 three years ago. “Nobody can say we didn’t earn this one. It’s been a good ride.”
- Arnette said
- the last two seasons were a milestone and that HCA will lose a number of seniors.
“We move on and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ll be in a rebuilding mode. There was nothing I could say to our kids to take away the pain after this one. I think it stinks but it’s life.
“We move on.”
Cabarrus’ Will Jones ran 21 times for 168 yards and Lamb had 146 receiving yards. Jones did not hurt HCA in the first game in Concord. He was a big factor in Harrells. “We had to focus on the defending the pass and he got us a few times,” Arrington said.
