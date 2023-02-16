HARRELLS – The HCA Crusaders started well and finished well but it was the middle where victory slipped out of their hands last Thursday in a 54-46 loss to Cape Fear Academy in the semifinals of the Coastal Rivers Conference Tournament at Coastal Christian High School.

Harrells Christian Academy took a 17-15 lead after one quarter and outscored the Hurricanes 15-11 in the fourth.

