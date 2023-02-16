...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HARRELLS – The HCA Crusaders started well and finished well but it was the middle where victory slipped out of their hands last Thursday in a 54-46 loss to Cape Fear Academy in the semifinals of the Coastal Rivers Conference Tournament at Coastal Christian High School.
Harrells Christian Academy took a 17-15 lead after one quarter and outscored the Hurricanes 15-11 in the fourth.
But Cape Fear won the second 11-6 and the third 17-8.
The Hurricanes lost to regular season champ Fayetteville Academy 44-43 in the final.
The Crusaders’ Antonio McKoy scored 17 points, hitting on 3 of 6 of his 3-point attempts, and had 11 rebounds to complete his double-double.
Dashaun McKoy came through with 14 points and eight boards.
Zicareian McNeill provided nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
HCA dropped to 19-5 and received a first-round bye in the NCISAA’s 2A tournament this week.
The Crusaders await the winner of Faith Christian (10-14) and the Epiphany School (7-12) for a Thursday game.
HCA beat Faith Christian 67-46 on Dec. 9 in Harrells but has not played Epiphany.
The survivor Thursday faces No. 6 Fayetteville Academy (21-7), which has handled Harrells twice this season – 56-41 on Feb. 3 in Harrells and 63-49 on Jan. 12 in Fayetteville.