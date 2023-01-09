HARRELLS – If you are veteran basketball coach like Clayton Hall, the “small details” count.
So do two of his biggest concerns – defense and playing together.
Hall’s Harrells Christian Academy team is 15-0, but there’s plenty of growth for a young Crusader squad with one returning senior.
“We can put the ball in the basket, but we’re really young and learning how to play,” sad Hall, whose Cru ran Rocky Mount Academy (61-35) and Southeastern Christian Academy (61-42) off the court last week with its uptempo style. “Our shooting percentage has to improve, but we like to run the floor and get easy baskets.”
For HCA to do that in conference play will be essential, as will having players step up defensively.
“That will be a big step for us because Cape Fear, Coastal and Fayetteville Academy are all really good teams,” Hall said. “I think we have the pieces to be very competitive and possibly win it.
“But we’re still learning the details, so it’s going to be a good test. And I like our chances in the state tournament if we keep improving and stepping up to do things such as boxing out, eliminating turnovers, playing tough defense and playing together.”
HCA was 3-13 last season but went 129-115 the from 2022 to 2012. It had banner seasons in 2017 (19-6), 2015 (20-4) and 2014 (17-6), low marks in 2012 (6-12) and 2013 (6-12), 2020 (8-15). The rest have been over .500 seasons.
Diverse attack
Senior Ethan Spell and sophomore Dashaun McKoy are central figures in the Crusaders high rise this season.
McKoy, a 6-foot-2 guard from Pender is averaging 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds.
“He’s exceptionally talented and does things that will make your jaw drop,” Hall said. “He’s super athletic, unselfish and he and Ethan do a great job of getting us organized.”
Spell adds far more than his 5.6 points per game indicates.
“He gets us settled on defense, and has been my defensive MVP for several years now,” Hall said. “He’s a hard-nosed grinder who does things like taking charges, going for loose balls and boxing out. He can guard (positions)1 to 5 and is an anchor for us.”
McKoy’s cousin, Antonio, leads HCA in scoring at 18.9 points and is second in rebounding at 6.9. He is a freshman from Lakewood.
“He can score in many different ways in many different places on the court,” Hall said. “He’s a little more raw than Dashaun, especially on defense, but has a very high upside to his game.”
Zicareian McNeill is popping the nets for 9.1 points, gets 3.9 boards and squares up against anyone defensively.
“He’s starting to shoot the ball a little better and also has the ability to get us in the sets we run,” Hall said. “He also has the ability to guard the ball on the perimeter. He can guard the ball 94 feet.”
Junior BJ Bennett is clicking for 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.
“He’s a lot like Spell in that he makes the correct pass, makes open 3s and plays really hard,” Hall said. “He might have eight points, four steals and five assists, doing things on the stat sheet in different ways. He’s been a great addition.”
Junior Samir Gibbs, who averaged 10.4 points a season ago, is down to 5.1, while having a different role and half the amount of points (5.2).
“We moved him off the ball, as he is a natural scorer,” Hall said. “He’s had some battles with sickness and some ups and downs, but he’s still important and a 3-point shooter that we’ll need.”
Frosh J’Kaeshi Brunson (3.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds) played point as an eighth grader but has another role this season.
“He’s great in 2-3 zones and probably our best passer,” Hall said. “We cut his role down a little but he’s playing freer off the ball.”
Hall said his team is far from perfect despite having an unblemished record and many lopsided wins.
“We win a game and we’re critical because of bad habits we see, the kind of mistakes you can’t make in conference play or the playoffs,” he said.
Rolling to wins
Dashaun McKoy netted 15 points and nine rebounds and his brother on the court and cousin McNeill 14, Spell 12 plus seven boards, and Bennett 11 markers as HCA used a 15-6 fourth-quarter blitz to a 26 point win.
The Crusaders then crowned the Eagles by 19 earlier in the week as the McKoy cousins combined for 46 points 21 rebounds, six blocks and nine steals. Both poured in 23 points.
Dashaun had 13 boards and five steals, while Antonio was credited with eight rebounds. three steals and four blocks.
HCA travels to Rocky Mount on Tuesday to face Faith Christian (6-6) in its first NCISAA Coastal Rivers Conference tilt and stays on the road with a Friday trip against Fayetteville Academy (11-6).