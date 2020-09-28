HARRELLS – Blame it on Mother Nature.
Or maybe because nothing in 2020 seems to go off without a hitch.
Regardless of reason, heavy and frequent rain storms last Friday foiled the already-delayed home football opener for Harrells Christian Academy.
The Crusaders, who were supposed to begin Aug. 21, were to travel to Fayetteville on Monday for a clash with Trinity Christian in the kickoff opener for both North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association members.
Public schools in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association moved football to February.
HCA will play again Friday, venturing to the Oak City to tackle North Raleigh Christian.
Read about both games in next week’s edition.
HCA lost to powerhouse Trinity last season and whipped the Knights, who lost to Cannon Academy 21-14 last Friday.
Both are in the Crusader’s conference, but Monday’s encounter with Trinity is an independent affair.
The league game between the two schools is the regular-season finale on Nov. 6 at Murphy-Johnson Field in Harrells.
HCA has already started competing in volleyball and boys soccer.
