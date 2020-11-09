Seven wins and a Big East Conference football championship.
But Harrells Christian Academy (7-0) is neither satisfied nor finished.
After the Covid-19 pandemic shut down athletics in March, playing seven regular season games and the chance of being in a shrunk NCISAA playoff field left the Crusaders with one of three options.
They will finish 7-1, 8-2 or capture the school’s 13th state championship and first since 2008 and stay unbeaten.
The NCISAA normally has three playoff divisions, but only this year’s best eight schools fill two separate brackets.
No. 2 HCA will host No. 3 Cabarrus (also known as Cannon/Concord Academy), while No.1 Christ School entertains No. 4 Trinity Christian.
The winners meet at the field of the higher seed on Nov. 19.
The CCC Warriors are 5-2, and like any NCISAA school, finding out how good they are is about looking at their opponents.
The Warriors and Crusaders have two common foes.
CCC lost to North Raleigh Christian 21-14 and Hickory Grove 16-15.
HCA whipped NRC 23-0 in Raleigh on Oct. 2 and beat Hickory Grove 48-14 two weeks later.
So what does that mean?
Possibly nothing.
“Look, our kids are confident but still humble enough to know they are good but not great,” said HCA fourth-year coach Jason Arnette.
“Th)ey know any time they do not play well there are teams out there that will beat them, especially if we do not play physical.”
Roughing up the opposition has been a forte of the Crusaders, who play smash-mouth football. It showed as HCA gave up just 29 points in league games against NRC, Ravenscroft, Wake Christian and Trinity.
“When I got here our numbers were less than 20 (players on the squad) and that’s changed and things have progressed in all phases of the game,” said Arnette, a former defensive coach at Clinton High.
The offense has been on a tear this fall, cranking out more than 2,000 rushing yards while averaging nearly 34 points per game.
Devin Gardner is the big hog at fullback. The 5-foot-11, 235-pound rock has run for 1,031 yards and 17 scores. He has charted 100-plus yards in all but the opener against Trinity, when he ran for 96 on a wet field.
Stop Gardner, who is averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and it will force HCA to win with its defense.
That’s very possible, though.
HCA’s lineup on the line — Grice Bell, Jahiem Murphy, Issac Jiminez, Zach Butler, Camryn Brown-Leak and Tracey Boone — is big enough to push any NCISAA school around.
LBs Trent Jackson, Gardner and Jack Barber are tightly knit and tough minded, matching the physicality of the line.
CCC will find out on Friday if not from its videotape sessions.
Game-planning for the passing attack of the Warriors started early for HCA.
The Crusader secondary will be hard pressed to contain quarterback Tyler Green, who has hit on 95 of 173 for 1,308 yards. He’s thrown eight TDs and four interceptions.
Gavin Powell (25 catches, 161 yards), Max Riley (24-472) and Zack Kellerman (17-222) are prime targets. Green has hit seven other receivers for 22 catches.
Top running back Will Jones has 15 receptions and has run for 438 yards and scored seven times.
CCC has two blowout wins against Covenant Day (1-5) and a 28-27 nail-bitter over High Point Christian.
The Warriors’ worst loss was a 49-0 shellacking by Rabun Gap-Nachooch, Ga., which is 6-1 and playing Providence Day (4-1) in the upper NCISAA playoff division. No. 1 Charlotte Christian meets No. 4 Charlotte Country Day in the other semifinal matchup.
PK Todd Pelino is 13-13 on PATs and 6 of 8 on FGs.
The Warriors went 2-8 in 2019.
“It’s about getting (championship) rings now,” Jackson said. “We’re ready for the next step. It’s that time of year.”
Neither team has more than a handful of seniors.
HCA lost to SouthLake 42-34 in the first round of the playoffs last season after the Crusaders beat the Eagles earlier in the season (49-12).
OK, that’s a bad playoff memory from a good 8-3 season.
“We knew from Day 1 what our goal was, and it does not end without a shot at a championship,” Jackson said.