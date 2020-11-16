HARRELLS — No North Carolina school has beaten the Christ School.
Its opponent in the NCISAA Division 2 football final on Friday in Asheville — Harrells Christian Academy — can make the same claim.
One team will leave with a loss. The other a state title.
The Crusaders are going for their 13th state crown and first since 2008. Their last appearance in a state final was in 2012 under coach Brian Aldridge, when they fell to Davidson Day .
The Greenies reached the Division 1 finals last season, falling to Charlotte Christian 38-21.
Christ School has talent and experience at virtually every position, including quarterback and wide receiver.
In addition, five of its defenders have signed to play at the Division 1 level in college.
Sounds like the ultimate test for a solid HCA team whose foe has 20 more players on its roster.
Due to several independent schools not fielding teams during a Covid-19 pandemic season limited to seven regular season games, the Greenies are in the same classification.
In some ways that’s no big deal. HCA faces the numbers challenge nearly every Friday night.
The Greenies’ two setback came to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 24-21 on opening night. They then beat the same Georgia school 38-35 three weeks later.
Its other loss came in Week 2 to South Carolina’s Abbeville, 35-21.
The Greenies rebounded with five straight wins, including a 38-0 trashing of No. 4 seed Trinity Christian last Friday night in Arden, a suburb of Asheville, and a five-hour drive from the Crusaders’ gridiron field.
Christ School quarterback J.J. Simpkins has thrown for 1,367 yards, and backup Tray Mauney has had nearly half that many yards with limited playing time.
Simpkins and Mauney each threw for a pair of scores against Trinity.
“Unlike a lot of years we have guys who are second, third, and even fourth on the depth chart with a lot of capabilities and talent,” said coach Nick Luhm.
Top RB Cade Mintz is also a threat to catch the ball in the Greenies’ wide-open spread offense.
So is tight end Charlie Browden (6-7, 235) and wideouts Cayden Jones, Zack Myers and Painter Richards-Baker.
Both lines are massive for the Greenies and filled with players of note.
LB Lex Long is a UVA recruit. O-lineman Ian Adams will attend The Citadel. DE/TE Browder is going to the University of Central Florida, and DB/WR Richards-Baker will play at Dartmouth.
It has already been a satisfying season for Christ School, which beat its longtime rival Asheville School 63-7. It was both the most points and largest margin of victory for Christ School.
The Greenies trail that all-time series 50-40-4. It is touted as the longest continuous series in the state. For a Duplin County comparison, Wallace-Rose Hill has played James Kenan every year since 1957, including twice each in seven seasons in this millennium, and leads their series 42-28.
Yet the Greenies have found ways to get by as well, beating High Point 43-21 despite not have a full roster of players due to virus tests.
High Point garnered just 40 yards on the ground.
Christ School picked up the top seed based on a “better schedule” than the Big East champs.
The Greenies run a balanced attack. Most games show a 50-50 mix of run and pass.
Yet with all its history, Christ School has never won a state title. The Greenies were state championship runners-up in 2015 and 2016. They have been in the finals five times.
Since 2005, Christ School has had 10 players go on to play college football.
Their win over Trinity was their fifth consecutive.
Christ School’s second-year head coach Luhm has served in the past as junior varsity head coach (2014), varsity assistant (2015 and 2016), and defensive coordinator (2017 and 2018).
Under his tutelage, the Greenies have reached the state finals in 2015, 2016, and 2018. His defense led the state in interceptions and fumble recoveries last season, according to the school’s website.
His coaching staff is also loaded with premier names, such as offensive coordinator Na Brown and Heath Shuler.
While at North Carolina, Brown accumulated 165 catches for 2,086 yards and 14 touchdowns and played parts of three seasons with the NFL Philadelphia Eagles.
The most famous of many Shulers to go to Christ School played QB for the University of Tennessee and was second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1993.
He played three seasons in the NFL with the Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins) and one with the New Orleans Saints.
He was a U.S. Representative for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district from 2007 to 2013.