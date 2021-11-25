HARRELLS – Emotions rang all through the helmets of Devin Gardner and Xavier Arrnington as they stood in the end zone at the far end of Murphy-Johnson Field last Friday following Harrells Christian Academy’s 34-31 loss to Cabarrus in the NCISAA’s 2A state final.
Jahiem Murphy and Trent Jackson wandered around closer to midfield after the Crusaders accepted their second runnerup trophy in as many seasons.
All four were distraught and visibly upset.
How could they feel any other way after HCA shot itself in the foot with turnovers, yet still had several chances late to win the game?
On the other side of the field, Cabarrus, a co-op of Cannon and Concord academies, celebrated with confetti from a few small guns, yet even more mental confetti flowing all over their collective brains.
The season was still going for them, while HCA faced many mental dilemmas.
How did “that” just happen?
Is our season over?
Has my high school career ended?
OK, again, did that really happen?
All HCA did was lose a football game.
Still, it felt bigger than just the final score.
Saying yes slowly to each brought tears, frazzled expressions, heads to be bowed in sorrow and perhaps the final remorse that felt like a death because of the many teammates that will go to various ways next June.
While head coach Jason Arnette and his staff were always the ones to explain and deal with puzzling situations, each player was left on his own initially.
It was their time and only they could put perspective on a 19-3 two-year run. Yet both finales were losses.
The biggest monster on the crowded midway might have taken it best.
“You’re gonna win some and you’re gonna lose some,” said Murphy, a two-way lineman who seems destined to be an all-state first-team performer and played perhaps his best game of his career. “If it’s not in God’s plan then there’s something waiting on the other side.”
It was difficult for most Crusaders to see that vision, although they tried to hold back a little.
“It hit me that it’s my senior year and we let it slip away,” said Gardner, who returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, had a 33-yard scoring romp and led all runners with 172 yards.
Jackson, a longtime teammate and friend of Gardner, had his 23rd outstanding game for the yellow and green. They came over from Wallace-Rose Hill with Jackson and Arrington two seasons ago.
“I’ve played football with Devin for seven years and known him since we were 8, so that hit me hard,” Jackson said. “I’ll remember this night forever. But I’ll also remember these players and coaches that long. It was just one of those nights for us. A rare bad game where we couldn’t click as we usually do.”
Yet the agony of being in a position to grab the trophy and coming up empty-handed was hard to escape.
“It was so close and we let it slip away,” said Arrington, who ran the ball 14 times for 111 yards and had two catches for 42 yards. “Yet we’ll get by such a close loss like this because we are so close.
“I love my decision to come here and be with this special group of guys and our coaches.”
Through all the sadness, happiness was found in the unity of the Crusaders, which coincidentally has been one of the biggest keys to their success.
HCA returned to its glory-days form to host its very first state championship game.
Crusader fans filled the home side of the stands and the ground-level fencing that wraps from end zone to end zone.
And one day, perhaps very soon, some of the sting from the loss will fade into the past. Well, at least it mght bercome unimportant when compared to the many memories that came from the journey.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com