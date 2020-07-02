SNOW HILL — A wreck on Monday left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
The State Highway Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 11 a.m. on Monday following a head-on collision, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Barry Brunette.
A black Honda Accord, driven by Nigel Wiggins, 45, of Snow Hill was traveling south on U.S. 258 in Snow Hill near Browntown Road when it crossed a center line.
The Accord collided with a gray Nissan driven by Justina McCullough, 29, of Snow Hill, who was traveling north.
After impact, both vehicles ran off the road and U.S. 258 remained closed for approximately two hours.
McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene while Wiggins was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.
No charges have been filled and an investigation is ongoing.