Issac Underwood hardly knew how to contain his competitive juices the previous two weeks.
One of four senior starters for HCA, he missed the previous two games because of potential Covid-19 exposure.
“It was hard for me to be a leader and not be out there,” said Underwood, who returned to scorch Ravenscroft for 137 yards and two scores in his return.
“I felt I was missing something because I was only a cheerleader.”
Underwood went from booster to star with just six runs and a 43-yard punt return.
“It’s so nice to contribute, and honestly it was pretty boring cheering them on because I am a leader on the field.”
He provided HCA’s first score on its second series. The first series featured a steady diet of fullback Devin Gardner, who converted a fourth down and two third-downs during a drive that saw him gang tackled on fourth-and-6.
“That’s the way you have to tackle him,” said Underwood of his bashing fullback. “There’s no hope of taking him down if you don’t gang up on him.”
Underwood’s runs outside the tackles and around the ends provides HCA with a solid 1-2 punch. Halfback Issac Arrington adds another layer of talent, although Underwood has more experience. Arrington is a first-year varsity player, who transferred from Wallace-Rose Hill.
Tied at 7-7, Underwood’s 40-yard dash might have even been too quick for the PA announcer or the camera man.
“They must not have had film on me since I missed the last two games,” said Underwood with a deep laugh.
Underwood cannot be undervalued or underrated as a runner.
“He’s very good in terms of speed and is strong enough to shed tacklers,” said Ravenscroft coach Ned Gonet. “He’s got enough of everything you need to be a major weapon, especially if everyone keys in on the fullback (Gardner)”
Even so, Underwood knows how to put his ego aside for the team.
Last season he ran for 792 yards and 15 TDs, but played second fiddle to fullback Jack Laslo’s 1,612 yards and 27 scores.
“It’s about winning, and we all knew after beating Trinity our first game that we had something special going,” Underwood said. “We had some new players (Gardner, Arrington and TE/LB Trent Jackson from Wallace-Rose Hill) with talent and (also) a couple of solid lines.”
The 44-7 win over the Ravens was sweet revenge for last season’s 35-31 loss in a game that saw Ravenscroft go on a 21-7 fourth-quarter blitz.
“The plan was not to run (Underwood) 12 to 20 times but six, seven or eight,” Arnette said. “He was never really sick so I wasn’t going to hold him back. He was going to get carries.”
Underwood averaged nearly 23 yards on his six carries.
His punt return and 57-yard scamper set up Gardner’s second score, leading to a 21-7 score at halftime.
By then Ravenscroft’s defense was mystified, even though Underwood felt he was a bit rusty.
“I came to the sideline and apologized to coach for not scoring,” he said. “I was a little gassed, having not practiced with the team in two weeks. That’s not how I end a run where I was in the open field.”
It was the biggest statistical game since Underwood ran for 267 yards and five touchdowns last season against Wake Christian. Yet he also scored a pair of TDs in five games.
But he had just 18 yards against the Ravens.
“We were motivated, plus, like I said, we knew after our first game that we had it going on,” said Underwood, who is also a key player in the HCA secondary.
Still he struggled for 13 yards on four carries versus Trinity and 31 yards on nine totes against North Raleigh Christian.
“Those were tough because they are two run-strong teams,” Arnette said. “I really felt he had a coming-out party last year against the Carolina Bearcats (16-96 and two TDs). So I thought our third game against the Bearcats this year would turn him around.
“But that’s when he had to go into quarantine.”
Logic would suggest Underwood is over that hump and back better than ever.
