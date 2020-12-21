CHAPEL HILL (AP) – The wait is finally over. No. 13 North Carolina earned the ACC’s automatic bid to the Capital One Orange Bowl and will play No. 5 Texas A& M at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Jan. 2 (8 p.m./ESPN).
UNC’s Orange Bowl berth represents the culmination of a rapid turnaround for the football program in Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels won five games in 2017-18, which led to the firing of Larry Fedora and the arrival of Brown in November 2018
UNC (8-3) won its final three games a season ago to secure a 7-6 record and has now won 11 of its last 14 games. The highlight of the season came eight days against then-No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Tar Heels scored on their first seven possessions in routing the Hurricanes, 62-26, for their largest victory over a Top-10 opponent in school history.Brown has placed the Tar Heels on a trajectory seen just once – one that crumbled under a NCAA investigation in 2010 — since he left for Texas following the 1997 season. UNC has signed back-to-back Top-15 recruiting classes and enters bowl preparations with 10 seniors on its two-deep.
Regardless of how the Orange Bowl plays out, the Tar Heels will be favorites to win the ACC Coastal Division next fall.
The Tar Heels have not played in a major college bowl game in the modern era. They last played in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1949, losing to No. 5 Oklahoma, 14-6. They won the Southern Conference championship the next year before losing to Rice, 27-13, in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1950.
UNC is 15-19 all-time in bowl games and has lost seven of its last 10 postseason contests.
How the Tar Heels ended up in the Orange Bowl in a 2020 football season plagued by COVID-19 cancellations and postponements is a matter of conference bowl tie-ins.
Each Power 5 conference has a contract New Year’s Six bowl. In non-playoff years, the Rose Bowl hosts the Big Ten and Pac-12 champions, the Sugar Bowl hosts the SEC and Big 12 champions and the Orange hosts the ACC champion and the highest-ranked available team from the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame.
It marks the Heels’ (8-3) first major bowl appearance since their string of Sugar Bowl (1947, 1949) and Cotton Bowl (1950) bids.
UNC will now be aiming for its first victory in a major bowl after going 0-3 in those games.
Carolina has never faced Texas A&M, but is familiar with its head coach Jimbo Fisher. The Tar Heels are 2-0 against Fisher with identical 37-35 wins in 2010 and 2016 during his tenure as the head coach of Florida State from 2010-2017.
‘Pack’s 7 ACC wins
lead to Gator Bowl
NC State’s football team will ring in the New Year in the Sunshine State, as the Wolfpack has been selected to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game, which will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2, 2021 and will kick off at 12 p.m. on ESPN.
The Wolfpack finished the season with eight regular season wins and set a record with seven ACC victories. The invitation marks the eighth in Dave Doeren{‘s 10-year stint as a head coach and his sixth in his eight seasons at the helm of the Wolfpack.
“We are excited for the chance to return to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Doeren, who ranks second in school history with 55 victories. “This is a great reward for our players at the end of what has been a very unique season.”
The Wolfpack will face SEC foe Kentucky(4-6).
This is NC State’s 33rd bowl appearance (17-14-1) and its fifth in the Gator Bowl. The Wolfpack played its first bowl game at the storied bowl in 1947 and also played there in 1992, 2002 and 2018.