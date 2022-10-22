The Eastern Plains Conference and the Big Carolina Conference had their respective cross country championship meets Wednesday.
Area teams took the titles in all three races they competed in, with no area EPC teams competing on the girls’ side.
In the BCC meet held in New Bern, D.H. Conley swept the boys’ and girls’ titles, led by an individual medalist finish on the boys’ side from Landen Williams.
Over in Farmville, the host Jaguars had four runners finish in the top five of the boys’ race to claim the title, led by Gavin Hartman’s first-place finish.
On the boys’ side of the BCC meet, Williams’ first-place time of 16:04 led four Vikings in the top five, as they finished with a team total of 24 points for a commanding win.
The champs finished 33 points ahead of second-place South Central (57), while Jacksonville took third with 77 points. Rounding out the field were Northside-Jacksonville (113), J.H. Rose (119) and New Bern (155).
Also posting top-five individual finishes for Conley were Christian Villasenor (2nd, 17:03), Bryson Bingaman (4th, 17:36), and Andrew Below (5th, 17:42).
South Central’s Simon Thomas finished third with a time of 17:21, as teammates Jake Adamski (17:51) and Tyler McCarren (18:07) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.
Owen Lin recorded the area’s other top-10 finish, as the Rampant took seventh at 17:48.
Rounding out Conley’s scorers was Jack Morse, who placed 12th with a time of 18:22.
The BCC girls’ race was a much tighter finish in the team standings, as D.H. Conley finished with 62 points to edge out South Central in second with 69.
New Bern followed with 85, ahead of J.H. Rose (89), Jacksonville (89) and Havelock (109).
While the Vikings’ did not have any runners finish in the top eight, all five of their scorers placed between eighth and 16th to lift them to the title.
Kennedy Bunting (21:24) and Lily McGrew (21:28) paced Conley, finishing in ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Vikings’ scoring was closed out by Karissa Thurnau (12th, 21:46), Mackenzie Washington (15th, 22:25), and Mary Elizabeth Heritage (16th, 22:28).
Second-place finishing South Central had a trio of runners post top-15 times, led by individual conference champion Madison Emery, who finished in 19:18 to edge Havelock’s Sarah Fedyna by three seconds.
Fellow Falcons Dahlia Lind (7th, 21:04) and Ra’Nissi Fleming (14th, 22:23) also had strong runs at the meet.
Three J.H. Rose runners also had strong finishes, led by Saline Kulas’ 20:59 to finish in sixth. Elizabeth Furlough finished in 11th for the Rampants at 21:44, while teammate Hadleigh Kulas followed in 13th with a time of 22:11.
In the EPC boys’ meet, Farmville Central had all five scorers place in the top 10 to claim the team title in dominant fashion.
The Jaguars finished with just 19 points, while Washington took second with 36 while Greene Central (95) and North Pitt (96) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Leading Farmville Central’s title-winning effort was Hartman, who claimed the individual title with a finishing time of 17:47, beating the field by 50 seconds.
Teammate Lucas Causey took second at 18:37, while fellow Jags Ja’Mide Lang (3rd, 18:52) and Kasey Vandiford (5th, 19:21) also secured top-five finishes.
Allen Sicley wrapped up Farmville Central’s scoring with a time of 19:56, good enough for eighth.
North Pitt and Greene Central each had a pair of runners post top-20 times at the meet.
The Panthers were paced by Holden Burroughs, who took 12th at 21:18, while teammate Walter Moore posted a time of 24:17 to finish in 19th.
Owen Dyer posted the Rams’ best time of the day at 22:13 to take 16th, as Greene Central’s Brady Anderson rounded out the top 20, crossing the line in 24:40.
Area runners will be back in action Oct. 29 in their respective East Regional meets, as the EPC runners head to Kinston and the BCC runners travel to Cary.