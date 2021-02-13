The novel coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, and that includes high school sports in North Carolina.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association came up with a plan to provide interscholastic sports for its student-athletes last summer – which included shortened seasons and all sports starting later than normal.
One of the sports that suffered a significant change in starting date was football. Whereas normally the season begins Aug. 1 with the first day of practice and later that month with the season openers, this year players walked out onto the practice field for the first time on Monday.
Yes, you read that right. High school football is beginning in February.
So instead of starting in the heat, and – if they are fortunate – then practicing in the cold to continue a deep postseason run – football players are beginning their season six months later, in the cold of winter.
J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland, D.H. Conley coach Nate Conner and North Pitt head coach Greg Watford recently weighed in on the later start of the season, having to wear masks and what the future holds for high school football this year.
Q: How many kids do you have out now?
Bland: We have around 80-90 kids out here now. Most of the time that number is between 90-100, but we have some with basketball. When the season starts, we’ll probably have 42-44 on varsity and 40-45 on the junior varsity because we will pick up some basketball kids.
Watford: We have 14 guys playing basketball right now, but we have a lot of young guys who have stepped up, as well as some kids who only play football and run track who have been here. That number is around 20, 21 and 22 now, but we’re looking at between 45-50 in the program. We will take kids through the first week, particularly now with the mixture of virtual and face-to-face learning. I think we will be in the 30s or maybe higher, but it looks like we’re not having a JV schedule this year.
Conner: We don’t have as many guys out right now as we would normally have, which is around 76 with the basketball guys. COVID has taken its toll on the numbers, due to several factors – kids not being at school every single day, not sticking with things all the way through in the summer, different distractions like work and school work – we just have lower numbers now than what we would have had we started in August from this past summer.
Q: How has practice gone so far?
Bland: The kids have worked hard and are excited to be out here. We had prepared through the summer as if the season would begin in August even though it was unknown when we would start, but the state (NCHSAA) kept pushing it back. We had been lifting since June 15 when a lot of counties couldn’t start until January. We just tried to keep the kids focused and told them there was a light at the end of the tunnel because, for many of them, this is the last chance to possibly play in college. I didn’t want to believe the NCHSAA weren’t going to allow these kids to participate. Honestly, I am just glad it’s finally here.
Watford: The first few days have gone about as well as could be expected. We started (resuming workouts) after the first mandated dead period (second week of July) and have been going three days a week since then. Our numbers have been in the 20s some days and in single digits others (because of basketball).
Conner: It’s been an exciting three days, to be able to move into this next phase for these boys. They’ve worked real hard throughout the school year and when they were allowed to get on the field during the summer. It’s exciting to get to this time where they are putting on practice jerseys and helmets. The kids have done a great job of everything we’ve asked them to do as far as COVID protocols, so that’s been a blessing.
Q: Normally, football players start a season dealing with the challenges of heat and humidity. Now, they are starting in colder temperatures and ending in warmer weather (early April). How has that adjustment been so far?
Bland: The funny thing is, the first few days we’ve had gorgeous weather in the 50s. When the sun goes down it gets a bit colder. I don’t think our kids have really dealt with the cold yet, but we have colder days coming. By the time we get to warmer weather, we will be keeping the kids hydrated and making sure they don’t get cramps. They just have to accept it; they don’t have a choice if they want to play.
Conner: You’ve got to layer up for practice. The goal is to be playing in November and December usually. In our planning, we always factor in the elements and player safety. When they’ve gotten out there and gotten their blood pumping, there hasn’t been much of an issue. One thing is we’re not having to guzzle water as much but we’re still staying hydrated. Still, it’s not like in August when we have to monitor players. The challenge for us has been when it’s wet and the field conditions resulting from that.
Q: Like other student-athletes, football players are having to wear masks. What has that been like?
Bland: Right now, it’s not a problem. We remind our kids they have to wear them. We are looking at the state-approved Velcro masks that cover the front of the face masks where kids don’t have to wear a mask under their helmet. We ordered a hundred of them. They cover the mouth and nose area. But when they take their helmets off, they have to have masks on.
Watford: Right now we are wearing the regular blue masks, but coaches are exploring the possibility and we are looking at the full head coverings – the Velcro ones that attach to the facemasks. It is going to be an issue with the mouthpiece and so forth. We’re going with the standard mask now and hopefully we can get the Velcro mask.
Conner: We are getting the Velcro masks in; we have them ordered. The biggest adjustment from my perspective is the mouthpiece – they have to wear the mouthpiece under the mask, and we usually have the mouthpiece attached to the helmet. Not being attached is giving us some issues. It’s been adjustment, but for the kids that’s the only option they have. If we have to wear a mask to play football, that’s what we’re going to do. We wear masks at practice and when we’re in the weight room, so we are getting used to it. Hopefully it will help when we get the Velcro ones where the mask won’t be directly on the chin.
Q: Are you having any scrimmages before your season openers on Feb. 26?
Bland: We had one scheduled against West Craven on Feb. 19, but due to COVID issues with them, we decided it was in our best interests to not have a scrimmage and have someone get COVID and then be out 10 days.
Watford: We are scrimmaging South Central here at 5 p.m. (Feb. 19) and I hope we can get that one in.
Conner: We have a scrimmage Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. against Northern Nash.
J.H. Rose opens the season Feb. 26 at home against New Bern, while Conley hosts Southern Wayne and North Pitt is at home against Ayden-Grifton.