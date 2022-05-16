The NCHSAA East Regionals were held over the weekend for all four classes as the area saw athletes compete in the 2A, 3A and 4A meets.
Highlighting the local performances were the South Central teams, as both the Falcons’ girls’ and boys’ teams took second at the 3A meet at Croatan High School.
In 2A, North Pitt’s boys’ team took second place, while Farmville Central’s girls’ team finished sixth.
At the individual level, area athletes claimed regional crowns in six events at the 3A meet, as well as in five at the 2A meet in Elizabeth City and one at the 4A meet in Wilmington.
The top four finishers in each event earned a trip to the NCHSAA state championship meets Friday and Saturday at North Carolina A&T.
Here is a closer look at the area’s state qualifiers from each meet:
2A BOYS
100: Greene Central’s Jonathon Willis (second, 11.05), Greene Central’s Josiah Thompson (fourth, 11.20)
200: North Pitt’s Milbert Moore (third, 22.79), Greene Central’s Thompson (fourth, 23.01)
400: North Pitt’s Trystan Hollis (first, 50.79)
800: North Pitt’s Myshawn Pippen (second, 2:06.49)
300 hurdles: North Pitt’s JaMarcus Pippin (third, 42.06)
4x100 relay: Greene Central’s Willis, Thompson, Kendall Collie, Jamari Coppege (first, 43.63)
4x200 relay: North Pitt’s Moore, Xavier Maldanado, Dakevion Roach, Hollis (first, 1:31.71)
High jump: North Pitt’s Roach (third, 6-02.00)
Shot put: Ayden-Grifton’s Ray’shawn Phillips (third, 42-01.00)
GIRLS
400: Farmville Central’s Kamiyah Wooten (first, 1:00.28), Farmville Central’s Kamaya Speight (fourth, 1:02.52)
300 hurdles: North Pitt’s Calla Tatum (third, 52.06)
4x200 relay: Farmville Central’s Speight, Shakeela Daniels, Wooten, Arianah Davis (second, 1:49.30)
4x400 relay: Farmville Central’s Wooten, Speight, Daniels, Justina Moroe (third, 4:22.48)
Triple jump: Ayden-Grifton’s Tykia Blount (fourth, 31-07.00)
Shot put: Greene Central’s Marshaylah Sutton (fourth, 34-02.25)
3A BOYS
100: J.H. Rose’s Nazir Nixon (second, 11.55), South Central’s Chris Spell (fourth, 11.72)
200: J.H. Rose’s Emarion McIntyre-Battle (third, 22.95)
800: South Central’s Mario Delgado (second, 1:57.86), South Central’s Matthew Riggs (third, 1:58.71)
1,600: South Central’s Elliott Kleckner (first, 4:24.90), South Central’s Cooper Kleckner (second, 4:26.53)
3,200: South Central’s Cooper Kleckner (first, 9:42.30), South Central’s Elliott Kleckner (second, 9:51.25)
300 hurdles: J.H. Rose’s Sommy Okwosha (first, 41.15)
4x100 relay: J.H. Rose’s Jaqharis Brown, Kenderius Geddis, Nixon, McIntyre-Battle (fourth, 44.08)
4x200 relay: J.H. Rose’s McIntyre-Battle, Brown, Okwosha, Nixon (second, 1:30.21), South Central’s Boston Vines, Darryl Thomas, Jalen Corey, Daniel McNair (third, 1:32.30)
4x400 relay: South Central’s Thomas, Riggs, Delgado, McNair (third, 3:31.99)
4x800 relay: South Central’s Riggs, Cooper Kleckner, Elliott Kleckner, Delgado (first, 8:17.53)
Long jump: South Central’s Squan Waters (third, 21-00.50)
Triple jump: South Central’s Brian Griffin (fourth, 40-08.50)
Discus: South Central’s Zion Glover (third, 132-10.00)
GIRLS
100: South Central’s Shaliah Jones (second, 12.88)
200: J.H. Rose’s Mellane Sutton (second, 26.14), South Central’s Jones (third, 26.50)
400: South Central’s Kayla Smith (fourth, 1:00.64)
800: South Central’s Madison Quinn (third, 2:37.03)
100 hurdles: J.H. Rose’s La’Shauntia Thomas (fourth, 17.24)
300 hurdles: J.H. Rose’s Katie Wilson (second, 50.48)
4x100 relay: J.H. Rose’s Breanna Woods, M’Shya Green, Sutton, Thomas (first, 49.98), South Central’s Danaejah Jones, Jahmya Hargrove, Kiarrah Williams, Shalia Jones (third, 50.85)
4x200 relay: J.H. Rose’s Woods, Green, Camya Whitfield, Sutton (second, 1:46.93), South Central’s Akima Hukins, Kya Walker, Williams, Smith (fourth, 1:48.97)
4x800 relay: South Central’s Madison Quinn, Emily Grubbs, Ni’Yana Williams, Natalie Baldwin (third, 10:36.91)
Long jump: South Central’s Danaejah Jones (fourth, 16-07.00)
Triple jump: South Central’s Danaejah Jones (first, 35-04.00)
4A BOYS
1,600: D.H. Conley’s Nathan Geyer (first, 4:21.07)
4x200 relay: D.H. Conley’s Jhi McCuller, Jason Herring, Justin Foreman, Isaiah Crumpler (third, 1:30.66)
4x800 relay: D.H. Conley’s Carter Adrias, Noah Anderson, Landen Williams, Garrett Miller (fourth, 8:23.95)
Discus: D.H. Conley’s Tyler Ramsay (fourth, 149-09.00)