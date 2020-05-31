Neither the rain nor the pandemic could stop friends and family of 16-year-old Abigail Yoon from celebrating her hard work at the local community garden on Wednesday.
The D.H. Conley junior showed up in the afternoon with the intent of doing what she usually does — volunteering her time and services. However, what she left with, to her surprise, was much bigger, $10,000 bigger in fact.
Yoon is one of six people in the nation, including one other girl from eastern North Carolina, to win U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good campaign. As a recipient, Yoon was awarded $10,000 to continue a sustainable nutrition initiative at the garden.
“I thought I was in a dream,” she said. “This is just surreal to me and I’m just really grateful.”
Not only was Yoon surprised to find out she won the award, but she was also shocked to see cars lined up around the corner, waiting to drive by as part of a parade to congratulate her for her accomplishment.
Yoon is currently the student project manager for the garden and is involved in directing volunteers and helping increase student involvement. Her biggest accomplishment and what she won the award for is a sustainable hunger initiative she founded.
According to Yoon, the initiative oversees all of the garden’s food-based programs and works with many nonprofit organizations to get food to people in need. Some of these groups include SustainECU, Love A Sea Turtle, Grifton Ministries and other church ministries.
“We recruit some volunteers to help harvest the produce and then they are transported to the local community development center, the local church ministries, and East Carolina University students that are in need of food,” she said.
Along with supplying donations, she also said the initiative is important when it comes to educating volunteers about food insecurity and nutrition, as well as how to apply the skills learned at the garden at one’s own home.
Yoon said her love of volunteering started when she discovered the organization Love A Sea Turtle her freshman year in high school and began helping with its summer camp. She said the organization encourages youth to make a difference in their communities.
“The entire mission is to have students care about protecting our environment and to do that we utilize exponential learning,” Yoon said. “So, we recruit volunteers who are youth and we mobilize them to lead in their own communities by providing them leadership training as well as some resources to be motivated and make change in their own communities.”
After becoming even more involved with the organization, Yoon said she got the idea to start the initiative in partnership with the local garden in 2017 when she saw how common food insecurity is in the area.
“This is an issue that is not just on a local but a global scale. It’s a complex issue that needs complex solutions,” Yoon said. “I decided to start this sustainable hunger initiative as a way to provide an environmentally friendly solution that also connects relevant social issues today such as hunger.”
Along with Love A Sea Turtle, Yoon said she owes a lot of her desire to shape the world for the better to her parents.
“I’ve always wanted to make an impact,” she said. “My family kind of raised me to believe that I was on earth for a reason, to leave it better than I found it.”
As far as using the $10,000 goes, Yoon has ideas.
“We can’t really control the weather out here in the garden, so we might try to purchase a smart irrigation system, so that rain or any bad weather won’t be a problem when we try to recruit volunteers or harvest and do work here,” she said.
Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular, was there to present the check to Yoon. He said The Future of Good Campaign has been going on for five years now and is a program the company wishes to continue going forward.
“I think that all six that won this year, you see that they have some common traits, and that is that they have a real passion for their community and making sure there is fairness in their community,” Taylor said. “Given the unique times we are in right now, we had to put together a unique celebration, and I think it turned out really well to have a parade,” Taylor said.
He said specifically with the way the pandemic has been shaping the world, projects such as Yoon’s are even more important now.
“Pre-COVID-19 this was an important project,” Taylor said. “As you think about right now in the midst of COVID-19 and what will come as a result of that, I see that this project is only gonna continue to be needed. And we are excited to be able to be a part of giving her $10,000 to further her response to the community.”
Yoon said she heard about the grant from two of her friends who are also very active in the community. She said she was inspired by what they were doing and knew the grant could provide helpful resources.
One of these friends is Makayla Harris, who also attended Wednesday’s parade and has been a finalist for the award previously herself. Harris, who first met Yoon when they both worked at Love A Sea Turtle’s summer camp, said she is incredibly proud of the work Yoon has done.
“It’s honestly breathtaking. Abby was probably one of my favorite volunteers ever,” Harris said. “I saw a lot of myself in her. I saw her drive, her enthusiasm for serving. She is such a go-getter and I wanted to embrace every part of that. To see how far she’s come, I couldn’t have asked for anything more for her.”