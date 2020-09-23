The autumn season is here and bringing with it cooler temperatures, shorter days and pumpkin spice everything! The start of fall coincides with Falls Prevention Awareness Week, a promotion dedicated to reminding community members to be aware of the risks for falls and how they can be prevented.
A fall is any unintentional coming to rest on the floor or ground and anyone can be at risk, especially older people. The negative health impacts increase dramatically at or above the age of 80, when a substantial number of fractures and spinal cord injuries can occur.
Dan Hemmings, physical therapist for Vidant Health, people at risk typically fall under four categories:
Biological factors:
- age, gender, race, chronic illness and cognitive decline
Behavorial:
- polypharmacy, excess alcohol, lack of exercise and inappropriate footwear
Environmental:
- poor building design, slippery floors and stairs, insufficient lighting and scatter rugs
Socio-economical:
- low income and education level, inadequate housing, lack of social interactions, lack of community resources and limited access to health and social services
“Many members of our community may not realize how serious as well as costly falls can be,” said Hemmings. “Nationally each year, 3 million older people are treated in emergency departments for injuries resulting from falls. More than 800,000 patients per year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often head injuries or hip fractures.”
Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury, and 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falls. In 2015, the total medical costs for falls totaled more than $50 billion.
Statewide, statistics show the unfortunate impact of falls on North Carolina residents. In 2016, more than 75,000 North Carolinians were treated at hospitals and emergency departments due to falls. S
“These falls resulted in 1,054 deaths and 26,719 hospitalizations,” said Sarah Taylor, marketing manager for Vidant Health Home & Hospice. “When you look at the numbers for the total of emergency department visits that year, 75,836, this really brings the impact of falls into focus.”
However, there are several proactive steps community members can take to prevent falls and their impact. Hemmings shared four key recommendations which include vision, environment, exercise and medication.
“Keeping up with vision checks with your eye doctor is one of most important ways of staying ahead of potential falling risks,” Hemmings said. “Also, make sure you have good lighting in your home and a well-lit path between rooms to lessen your risk of falling. Your home environment should be as safe as possible too with attention to your footwear and whether slippery floors or stairs and scatter rugs could pose a danger. Pets are part of the family, but it is crucial to be aware of how they can become entangled with someone’s legs and lead to unintentional falls and injury,” Hemmings said.
Additionally, Hemmings stressed that preventative measures like exercise can help strengthen the body.
“Certain exercises which help build strength and balance can help you avoid falls. I work with patients to show them simple techniques they can use in their daily lives and their homes to stay as safe as possible,” Hemmings said. Another big part of these preventative recommendations is knowing how your medication may affect your body.
In terms of how community members can take further steps, Hemmings suggests they talk to their doctor if experiencing situations where they feel vulnerable to a potential fall. He recommends having an examination by a physical therapist either through a referral or visit an outpatient physical therapist to get the best advice on assistive devices to reduce falls like a cane, rolling walker or rollator.
For more information about the risks and prevention of falls, contact Vidant Medical Center’s Senior Services Prevention Program, by calling (252)-847-0550.
Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment courtesy of Vidant Health News. Vidant is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed health system that annually serves a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. As a major resource for health services and education, Vidant’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.